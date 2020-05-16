NAPPANEE — With the gradual easing of COVID-19 restrictions across the state, more and more people are beginning to venture out and shop at local retailers. And for many of those businesses, particularly the small mom and pop shops spread throughout the rural countryside, those customers are a welcome sight to say the least.
In an effort to say thank you to those customers for their ongoing support, many stores from across the Nappanee area joined together Saturday for a Countryside Spring Sales event.
Included among those welcoming customers to explore their wares Saturday were Larry and Marlene Burkholder, owners of Burkholder Country Store, 29999 C.R. 56 in Nappanee.
A Nappanee staple for the past 19 years, the store features family footwear, toys, games, fabrics, clothing, kitchenware and home decor, among many other items.
“Business is looking good. At the beginning of the shutdown, we slowed down quite drastically. But it wasn’t long until we got fairly busy again, and that was mostly because of essentials, like elastic to make face masks, etc. We sold literally thousands of yards of elastic to make face masks,” Larry said of the shop. “And being here in Indiana, I think the governor did real good in kind of lifting these restrictions a little bit. Business is starting to pick up again, and people are ready to get out of their houses. They’re ready to go. Greenhouses are getting very busy, places like that. People are ready to go.”
And, according to Marlene, that support could not come at a better time.
“This is our livelihood. It’s the only thing we have. So, it’s really important that we’re able to continue serving our customers,” she said. “And we just added on a big warehouse. So, we’re glad people are coming out again, because this is our sole income.”
Among those stopping in to do a little browsing at the store Saturday were Andrew Heckathorn and Alicia Faubion, both of Wakarusa.
“I’m very relieved to get out of the house. I was going nuts,” Heckathorn said while taking a break from exploring the shop’s kitchenware options. “I just started back to work the week before last, and so finally getting back to work, and just being able to go out to a restaurant, it’s great."
Faubion was quick to agree.
“Everywhere we’ve gone so far, the businesses are doing really good at following the restrictions and all of that,” she added. “We’ve felt comfortable everywhere we’ve gone so far.”
A GREAT SUPPORT
Over at the Daily Bread Market, 8960 N. Ind. 19, Etna Green, owner Lamar Chupp took a moment away from handing out free hot dogs to his customers to speak glowingly of the ongoing support shown to his business by the community during these unprecedented past few weeks.
“We stayed open through all of the quarantine, because we’re an essential business. But we’re wearing masks, using hand sanitizer, sanitizing our carts, all of that,” Chupp said of the market, which primarily specializes in fresh foods, local produce, etc. “Right now, I’m noticing more people wearing masks since the restrictions have been lifted a little bit. But because we do groceries, business for us has been pretty steady all along.
“Every week, the community has been just great supporting us during this time, which has just been awesome,” he added. “I think there are more people shopping local, versus going to the big stores. So yeah, the support has been just great. It’s very important to my livelihood, and to the livelihood of my employees, so I feel very lucky to live in this community.”
