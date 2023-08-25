ELKHART — More than $250,000 was raised during Thursday's eighth annual Running with Spoons Celebrity Cook-Off event.
The winning chefs were Marty Blenner and Reggie Shetler, both staffers at Bashor Children's Home. The duo received a total of more than $25,000 in votes.
The cook-off took place at the RV Hall of Fame in Elkhart. More than 300 people attended, savoring the culinary creations of local celebrity chefs all while supporting the programs at Bashor.
The funds raised will play a crucial role in assisting at-risk youth who are served by the organization, which is based in Goshen, according to a statement from Bashor.