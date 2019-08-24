GOSHEN — Thousands of people strode the Elkhart County Fairgrounds Saturday, eager to tackle a run/walk challenge unlike any they’d experienced before. Instead of a relatively flat course, this event, the Great Inflatable Race, featured large, adult-sized, kids-bouncy-slide-like obstacles set up along the track.
Groups of families and friends — women, men, children, grownups still young at heart — crowded the starting gate, waiting to be released onto the race. Beyond them, about 10 bouncy obstacles of various themes were spread out at intervals, arrayed kind of like levels in a video game along the approximately two-mile course. Participants ran or walked several upon several feet along a winding path to reach each station in the parking field behind Gate F, east of the fairgrounds.
Having fun was at the core of the exercise. Many participants wore superhero costumes, colorful tutus, or outfits with matching colors or designs to show off their teams — similar to the festive atmospheres at most run/walk events. The allure of a free race with bouncy challenges as a new twist on the format was hard to resist.
“We’ve actually done a lot of races as a family, and we usually dress up for it. So, this is like a first kind of different race where it’s not just running, and it’s more about the fun and the inflatables,” said Brayden Weaver of Goshen. “It’s a new experience.”
Weaver was with a group of six others that included his wife Joy, Grace Anderson of Goshen, Karen Liddell of South Bend and her 8-year-old son Brayden, Amelia Serafino of Warsaw and Paul Anderson of Elkhart. They ran as “Team Zombieslayers” a name one member suddenly and informally declared with a laugh when asked.
Actually, an eighth member of the group tagged along as Joy Weaver is about six-months pregnant with couple’s fourth child. She’s a fitness enthusiast who said she runs about five times a week, though due to the pregnancy she said she couldn’t hit all of the obstacles at the event.
EXERCISE IN PERSEVERANCE
Meanwhile, Bobbi Smith of Elkhart and her children, Andi and Ryan McClain, wore Ghostbusters t-shirts as fans of the franchise, but to also show some “spirit” during the event — pun apparently unintended, but noted because: funny and fun.
“We do a lot of 5Ks, and we thought that it would be fun to do something totally different,” Smith said.
She took the field after having achieved a personal victory in losing weight.
“I recently went on a weight-loss journey of my own, and I’ve lost about 65 pounds now. This has made a world of difference,” Smith said. “I told my kids, ‘I can’t imagine doing this, carrying 65 more pounds with me.’”
Smith walked much of the course with her children and pushed through each obstacle. The kids champed at the bit to take on each challenge. Smith’s partner, Dee Arnett, provided support from the sidelines.
After crossing the finish line, donning the medal all participants received after the race, and gulping down some water, Smith said she felt great, though the race was a little more difficult than anticipated. She flashed a smile that showed it was worth it.
For her children, 13-year-old Andi and 12-year-old Ryan, the event was more of a warm-up for the young athletes. The Northside Middle School students said they had to go to cross-country practice after they finished the run at the fairgrounds.
Goshen Health sponsored the Great Inflatable Race as a family-friendly community event to promote wellness for participants of all ages and athletic capabilities.
“It helps improve everyone’s physical health, mental health. It’s just is such a good thing to do all around. And seeing all kinds of people participating is really exciting,” said Anne Tatich, community outreach coordinator at Goshen Health.
About 4,000 people registered to participate at the fairgrounds, but the number of those who arrived may have been higher, according to Goshen Health staff.
IDEA BALLOONS
The race actually originated as a party gimmick out west.
Jace Cairns, one of the organizers, said his fraternity, Sigma Phi Epsilon, set up a bouncy house during a party at Utah State University, and the idea took off.
“We had an inflatable at one of our parties. Everyone loved it. And we thought, ‘Hey, what if we did a 5k with inflatables on the course.’ So we gave it a shot,” said Cairns, race coordinator at FundRace Events, the company that produces the Great Inflatable Race.
As an event, it started in 2012 with a regional reach in western states and struggled a bit at first. But then, Cairns said, the fun run went national in 2016 and grew in success, introducing larger inflatables.
The obstacles Saturday followed a variety of themes. The first right out the starting gate, “Volcano Escape,” resembled a towering volcano where participants climbed one side and then slid several feet down the other side.
Another, “Castle of Doom,” was shaped like a medieval castle where runners scale the rampart on one side and slide down the other. “The River” was designed to resemble a waterway littered with logs and foliage. And “The Toothbrush” at the finish line challenged participants to scramble over large chest-high hurdles.
Around the start and finish lines were about four other inflatable activities, a merch tent and an informational tent. An emcee entertained the waiting crowd of runners in each wave with music and hype, like cheering and dancing.
