ELKHART — Bashor Children’s Homes annual fundraising competition, Running with Spoons will return to the Lerner Theatre’s Crystal Ballroom on Sept. 8. Tickets are on sale now.
The fundraiser allows Bashor to start up programs for the community’s most at-risk children.
President/CEO of Bashor Sean McCrindle explained that he’s found that waiting for funding can be time-consuming.
“Our experience has been if we start these programs and continue to work on relationships, the funding follows as the work proves that it’s helpful,” he said. “Our philosophy’s a little bit unique in that, but our experience is generally once it’s started and people see it’s valuable we’re able to get supportive funding.”
In the past, Running with Spoons, which generally brings in $250,000 to $300,000 each year, helped to open an emergency shelter for homeless youth in 2016, and opened a new program and building to serve girls who are survivors of human trafficking in 2021.
“If we would have had to wait until we had funding from the state, it would have taken a very long time to be able to get these things started,” explained Steve Riikonen, director of Development at Bashor Children’s Home. “Especially in really critical situations, like survivors of human trafficking, we just couldn’t wait on it.”
This year, in addition to continuing to provide for victims of sex trafficking at the new building, the fundraising goal circulates around supporting the community-based service day reporting program.
“It’s designed to help kids who are likely to be expelled from schools, for the schools to have an option to come to our day reporting program,” McCrindle said. The program offers extra support and mentorship to those students. “Once they’re ready and able, they go back to school without being expelled.”
Now in its seventh year, Riikonen said guests say Running With Spoons is as much a fun social event as it is a fundraising event. At the event, 13 local business and community leaders will compete by cooking up their favorite dishes for attendees to sample. Attendees can then vote. Awards include most popular, best-tasting, and best-dressed table presentation.
“This is a great opportunity to enjoy delicious homemade food graciously prepared by highly respected leaders in our community while helping Bashor serve children who come to us when they have nowhere else to go,” said Riikonen.
This year, competing chefs include Scott and Robyn Radeker; Ryan Casey and Ron Mullet; Rick Kessler and Sherman Goldenberg; Kaitlyn and Wes Kirkwood; Cassie Russel and Cory Payne; Stacey Pletcher, Michele Kay, and Andrea Graves; Zach and Matthew Eppers; Sean Kelly and the Erekson Brothers — Cam, Dr. Craig, and Chris; Josh Hendricks, Scott Taylor, and Jon Wenger; Marty Blenner and Mike Deranek; Kerie Sekal and John Rose; Sinai Vespie, University of Notre Dame; and Steven Depostar.
“They work really hard to give it all to the kids, to benefit these kids,” McCrindle said.
The event is sponsored by Nuway Construction, Scott and Kim Welch and Welch Packaging Group, Don and Theresa Gunden, {span}ObeCo Inc., Patrick Industries and Genesis Products.
Tickets are $50 per person, or $80 per couple. Votes are $1 each.
Doors open at 5:45 p.m. for the 6 p.m. event. Tickets can be purchased at bashor.org.