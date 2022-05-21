GOSHEN — This year’s Paws for a Cause 5K & 1 Mile Strut your Mutt benefiting the Elkhart County Humane Society was the largest to date, Executive Director Rob LeRoy said.
The event, held at Ox Bow Park, 23033 C. R. 45, Goshen Saturday, raised more than $400,000 to help care for shelter animals in Elkhart County.
“It costs us $35 every time an animal comes through the doors, and every day taking take of that animal, it’s $35 when you’re figuring the staff, the utilities, the food, so it adds up quickly,” said Marketing & Outreach Manager for the Humane Society of Elkhart County Janet Graham.
The shelter is the third-largest in the state, with more than 7,000 animals per year coming through. There are about 200 in the building right now. Graham explained that part of that is because spring is kitten season.
“It’s really heavy right now with bottle-fed kittens,” she said. “We encourage people to adopt because we need to keep animals going out so we have space for incoming animals.”
The Humane Society of Elkhart County currently has an adoption special offering half-off cats and Pitbull dogs over six weeks of age.
“One of the things that we try to do is obviously talk about the importance of educating our community on the importance of spay and neuter and really just trying to do everything we can to educate them on how to be a good pet family,” said LaRoy. “We’re always going to have a shelter full of animals. There’s no other way around that, but helping people keep their pets in their homes is becoming one of the bigger things that we try to do. People who get laid off from their jobs and struggle to maybe provide enough food or cat litter or whatever they might need, we’re able to give that because our community supports us to do it and that’s great.”
The run/walk brought about 285 people despite early morning rain.
“It’s a fun time for people to get out, it’s family-oriented and dog friendly," said Graham. "There’s people that come every year, some of the top finishers for racing, here with their dogs.”
Julie Dijkstra, of Nappanee, brought her granddaughter Hannah and her two dogs, Chelsea, a jack russel jack terrier mix and Daisy, a toy australian shepherd, who are 4-H competitors.
“Because the Humane Society does so much work for our whole Elkhart County community, this is a good way to support, to give them the finances they need to continue to do the great work that they do for the animals in Elkhart County,” Dijkstra said.
Co-chairs of the event Chris Hooley and his wife Kim Bromen were also in attendance.
“My wife and I both love dogs tremendously," Hooley said. "We have three of our own. We had five when we got married, and so dogs are a big part of our life. We want people to adopt dogs that are shelter dogs versus other options because there are a lot of dogs that need loving homes.”