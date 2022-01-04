INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Health is making several changes to testing operations due to high demand and a national shortage of rapid test kits.
Among the changes, effective today is that rapid tests at state and local health department testing sites will only be available to individuals aged 18 and younger and symptomatic individuals aged 50 and older.
"This change is necessary due to the national shortage of rapid antigen tests and is designed to help ensure that students can stay in school and that Hoosiers who are most likely to need a monoclonal antibody are identified within the prescribed window in which they can be administered," according to information provided by IDH.
State health officials noted that Indiana typically uses about 50,000 rapid tests per week but is only guaranteed to receive 11,000 a week at this time.
Appointments for rapid tests previously scheduled for today will be honored while testing supplies last, but no appointments for rapid tests will be honored at state or local health department sites going forward except for individuals who fall within the above categories, the release reads. PCR tests, which are the gold standard, will continue to be offered at all testing sites, with results expected in two to three days.
Click on the testing map at www.coronavirus.in.gov to find a testing location. Visit ourshot.in.gov to find a vaccination site.
