Jen Tobey, Elkhart County Emergency Management director, announced that Thor Industries, Elkhart, donated 10,000 KN95 masks to the county. “That was phenomenal,” she said.
The masks will go to front-line first responders and long-term care facilities, she said.
Beacon to host clinics this week
Beacon will host the following COVID-19 mobile testing clinics this week:
Today — noon to 3 p.m., Mount Carmel Missionary Baptist Church, 1620 S. St. Joseph St., South Bend
Thursday — 9 to 10 a.m., Millersburg Fire Department, 500 Carriage Lane, Millersburg
Thursday — 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., Elder Haus Senior Center, 451 N. Main St., Nappanee
COVID-19 mobile testing clinics will serve Elkhart and St. Joseph counties to test individuals who have symptoms that are associated with COVID-19.
Individuals do not need a doctor’s order to be tested. However, they will be screened to determine if they are experiencing COVID-19 symptoms and are appropriate for testing.
Participants should bring a driver’s license or other state of Indiana-issued identification and medical insurance information. However, insurance is not required; testing will be provided for free for individuals who are not insured. Donations to Beacon Health Foundation’s COVID-19 Emergency Response Fund are covering the operational costs of the Mobile Testing Clinic and the costs of testing for the uninsured.
Patients should contact Beacon AnswerLine at 855-523-2225 between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m., seven days a week, for information.
Beacon officials said they are planning additional testing locations into May. Sites will be posted on Beacon’s website at beaconhealthsystem.org and they will be sharing the information with the local media.
Future locations will be identified in collaboration with Beacon’s Community Impact Team to determine the underserved areas of the counties utilizing the Environmental Justices Analysis report. The COVID-19 mobile testing clinic focuses on providing testing to these critical areas.
Amish volunteers sewing masks
In early April, an Amish man in Middlebury found out that Goshen Health had created kits for the community to sew masks. He showed up to request 150 kits, each containing enough materials for 10 masks. Colleagues at Goshen Health gave him all the kits they had at the time — 75. A few days later, he returned to pick up more kits.
According to Goshen Health Marketing Specialist Liz Fisher, who wrote the following information, the man’s volunteer network of seamstresses was made up of his wife and women from several churches in his district. His sister cut out material to distribute to families in her church. These efforts resulted in more than 4,500 masks being donated to Goshen Health.
Their brother got involved, coordinating sewing efforts through his church, which resulted in an additional 550 masks. Others in the Amish community aided in sewing, collecting and delivering masks.
For the Amish, the contributions of the individual are less important than the contributions they achieve together as a community, Tobey continued, so they requested their names not be included in this story. But Paul Schlabach, who also involved his church district and his mother’s district in sewing masks, was willing to explain why the need of healthcare workers was something that called the Amish community into action.
“If our goal in life is to see how we can be a blessing to others, it’s kind of hard to do when we’re hunkered down at home,” Schlabach said. “This was an opportunity to give back in a small way to people that are giving back in a big way. After all, are we not all called to be the hands and feet of Jesus?”
Fabric donated by Northwest Interiors supplied enough for approximately 2,000 masks. One of the districts offered to sew an additional 500 to 700 masks from fabric their community members were donating from what they had. When material for 700 polypropylene masks was donated by Nisco and KZ Inc., the Amish community offered to sew those masks as well, Fisher writes.
“We’ve been amazed by the generosity, organization and commitment of the Amish community in using their gifts to help in this crisis,” said Randy Christophel, Goshen Health president and CEO. “We are so fortunate to be the recipients of their compassion and hard work. Thank you so much for helping us all to be safer.”
State introduces online absentee ballot application
The portal at www.IndianaVoters.com has been upgraded to allow voters to request an absentee ballot directly from the website. Previously, voters could only request an absentee ballot by mail, email or fax. Secretary of State Connie Lawson announced this change as part of ongoing efforts by her office and the Indiana Election Division to make it easier for Hoosiers to vote in the June 2 primary election.
“We’re facing an unusual situation in this year’s primary, and I am committed to making sure all Indiana voters can vote with security and convenience,” Lawson said.
Any registered voter may request an absentee ballot for the June 2 primary. To vote absentee-by-mail, voters who qualify must complete an absentee-by-mail application. These are available online at www.IndianaVoters.com. Voters may also submit their request by mail, email or fax. The application must be completed and received by the county election board or the Indiana Election Division by May 21.
After an application has been received, the voter will be mailed a primary election ballot. The voter must then complete the ballot, and return it to the county election board by noon (local time) on Election Day, which is June 2.
Martins requiring masks for customers
On Monday, Martin's Super Markets began requiring store guests and associates to wear face masks or face coverings while in its retail stores, unless they have a medical condition which prohibits them from doing so.
Martin’s officials are also requiring these measures for all its distribution center and service center associates, truck drivers and vendors who enter their facilities. This requirement will remain in effect until company leaders are notified by officials that such precautions are no longer necessary.
For several weeks, SpartanNash has been encouraging Martin’s associates to wear face coverings as well as conducting daily onsite health screenings at all locations to ensure associates are symptom-free as they begin their workday or shift. Going forward, during the health screening, associates will have the opportunity to receive their company-provided facemask or update the health screener that they have their own face mask/covering.
Health Department stresses plasma donations
The Elkhart County Health Department is urging the donation of plasma by people who have already recovered from COVID-19.
Health officials released a statement taken from the Food and Drug Administration: “If you have fully recovered from COVID-19, you may be able to help patients currently fighting the infection by donating your plasma. Because you fought the infection, your plasma now contains COVID-19 antibodies. These antibodies provided one way for your immune system to fight the virus when you were sick, so your plasma may be able to be used to help others fight off the disease.”
Convalescent plasma is the liquid part of blood that is collected from patients who have recovered from the novel coronavirus caused by the virus SARS-CoV-2. COVID-19 patients develop antibodies in the blood against the virus. Antibodies are proteins that might help fight the infection, FDA officials write. Convalescent plasma is being investigated for the treatment of COVID-19 because there is no approved treatment for this disease and there is some information that suggests it might help some patients recover from COVID-19, the statement reads.
People who have fully recovered from COVID-19 for at least two weeks are asked by health officials to consider donating plasma, which may help save the lives of other patients. COVID-19 convalescent plasma must only be collected from recovered individuals if they are eligible to donate blood.
Those who haven’t had COVID-19 can also donate blood and plasma.
One blood donation can save up to three lives, according to health officials. Donor centers have experienced a dramatic reduction in donations due to the implementation of social distancing and the cancellation of blood drives, the statement reads.
