To honor people who have stepped up to fill the needs of their neighbors, the city of Elkhart has created a Humanity in Action Award and they are looking for nominees.
According to city officials, “An outstanding volunteer is one who gives of themselves in service to a cause. This person freely gives of their time to help an organization, a community or an individual. This person acts on the behalf of others and desires to do good without asking anything in return.”
To nominate such a person, use the MyElkhart311 app and submit a nominee. All information will be kept private until the award is accepted by the nominee(s). The winner will receive a certificate and a swag bag full of items from locally owned businesses, city officials said.
Ligonier library reopens
Ligonier Public Library opened Monday with new hours. Hours are 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 pm. Monday through Friday. The library is closed Saturday and Sunday.
The library is limited to 10 people and they must be 18 years old and older. Patrons can check out materials, use public computers, Wi-Fi and make copies or use the fax machine.
No extended stays for social gatherings will be allowed, according to library officials. Computers will be limited to one hour per patron per day and 6-fee social distancing rules will apply. Masks and glove are encouraged, library officials said.
There will not be any home or curbside delivery. There will not be and public restrooms available. And there will be no in-person library programs taking place until further notice.
How to vote by mail
For those who want to vote and avoid lines during Indiana’s primary June 2, Elkhart County officials say residents can vote by mail. But the deadline to do so is this Thursday, May 21.
The easiest and fastest way is to go to www.indianavoters.com, click on Vote By Mail, Apply Online/Get Forms, county officials said. Scroll down to Absentee Ballot Forms. Click on Application for Absentee Ballot. This will pull up a form that a person can fill in on their computer then print and sign it. People may print it and fill it out that way as well.
After filling out the form and signing it, email it to elkhartcoabsentee@elkhartcounty.com or fax it to 574-535-6471. Email is preferred. For questions please call 574-535-6469 or email elkhartcoabsentee@elkhartcounty.com.
