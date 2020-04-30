Noble County has another COVID-19 related death, bringing its total to 12, according to information Thursday afternoon from the Indiana Department of Health.
It was the only death reported locally.
The death was among the 44 reported statewide for a total of 1,007.
The numbers released Thursday are:
• Statewide — 17,835 positive cases, up 669; 1,007 deaths, up 44; 94,998 tested, up 3,475.
• Elkhart County — 287 positive tests, up six; seven deaths, zero new; 2,106 tested.
• LaGrange County — 25 positive cases, up one; two deaths, zero new; 146 tested.
• Noble County — 69 positive cases, up one; 12 deaths, up one; 345 tested.
• Kosciusko County — 24 positive cases, up one; one death, zero new; 523 tested.
• St. Joseph County — 633 positive cases, up 13; 17 deaths, zero new; 3,304 tested; Marshall County — 29 positive, up one; one death, zero new; 441 tested.
Oakwood Resort staff delivers 200 meals to KCH
Oakwood Resort and The Pier & Back Porch in Syracuse partnered with Sysco to provide 200 gourmet meals to local healthcare workers. They delivered the meals to Kosciusko Community Hospital in Warsaw earlier Thursday.
VIPS Indiana receives grant
The Community Foundation of Elkhart County has granted Visually Impaired Preschool Services (VIPS Indiana) an award of $23,480 in emergency grant funds as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
VIPS Indiana is a nonprofit agency that provides critical early intervention services to young Hoosiers, from newborn to age 3, who are blind or visually impaired. Typically these services are provided to families in their Elkhart County home, but due to stay at home and social distancing orders, VIPS quickly transitioned to a virtual home visit service delivery model, VIPS officials said. “We had already been exploring the idea of supplementing our in-home visits with virtual home visits as it would allow us to serve more Hoosier infants and toddlers in need,” said Meredith Howell, regional director of VIPS Indiana. “However, the novel coronavirus forced our teachers of blind/low vision and early interventionists in visual impairment to take action quickly since we know this critical time of brain development and neuroplasticity, will impact the future of that child.”
The disability community isn’t as widely recognized as a vulnerable population during COVID-19 but Howell, a mom of a 9-year-old who is legally blind, says those with disabilities are among the most overlooked. “We know that time is of the essence for these young children who are visually impaired in Elkhart County,” said Howell. “Their early intervention services can’t be put on hold while this pandemic plays out.”
“The Community Foundation of Elkhart County values the unique services VIPS is offering to these children and their families in their homes, especially during this challenging time,” said Vonnie Trumble, associate grant officer for the Community Foundation. “It is wonderful to know that VIPS is providing virtual help in the client’s homes while we need to maintain social distancing.”
Howell says she isn’t sure what the future holds because of COVID-19 but, thanks to the funds from the Community Foundation of Elkhart County, VIPS will be able to continue to provide services and support to Elkhart County’s youngest children with visual impairments.
“This pandemic is hard but I can tell you — it’s especially hard for families who have kids with disabilities,” said Howell. “So anything we can do at VIPS to help ease fears, alleviate stress, and provide hope to these Elkhart County families, we will do it.”
Red Cross to host stress-relief workshop
Red Cross staff and volunteers will host a virtual workshop facilitated by independently licensed and highly trained mental health professionals, with extensive experience in stress management and military life and culture, according to information provided by the Red Cross. This module is designed to help people learn the benefits of healthy stress, recognize when stress is unhealthy and know what steps to take to effectively manage stress over the long term.
The virtual workshop will take place from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, with registration available at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/103931319374
Everyone is invited to participate in the workshop free of charge.
Kosciusko County receives forgivable loan
Kosciusko County was recently awarded $245,000 so it can offer zero-interest, forgivable loans to businesses for the purpose of business retention within the county.
The announcement was made Thursday by Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch and the Indiana Office of Community and Rural Affairs. The award was part of 49 rural Hoosier communities that received more than $8.8 million in federal grant funding through the new COVID-19 Response Program.
