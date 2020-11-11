Indiana’s governor announced Wednesday that some coronavirus restrictions are being reinstated after several weeks of sharp increases in COVID-19 hospitalizations and deaths.
Gov. Eric Holcomb announced that beginning this weekend, "no more stage 5."
The new steps being imposed by Holcomb will limit crowd sizes in those counties at the higher-risk levels of coronavirus spread and would cover 87 of the state’s 92 counties as of Wednesday’s update from the state health department.
On the Indiana Department of Health's website, there is a metrics page that breaks counties into four risk levels: blue (low to no risk), yellow (moderate risk), orange (high) and red (critical).
Locally, LaGrange County this week was bumped up to red, while Elkhart, Kosciusko and Noble counties are in orange at level 2.5. St. Joseph and Marshall counties are also in orange but at level 2.0.
The metrics are based off of Monday through Sunday the week before it is updated on Wednesday.
For LaGrange County, a red county, the requirements will be:
• Social gatherings of any kind, inside or outside, are limited to 25 people
• Special, seasonal or commercial events planned for more than 25 people require approval of safety plans by the local health department. Events are not advised to be held. College and professional sports are included.
• Attendance at winter indoor K-12 extracurricular and co-curricular activities, including IHSAA sports, is limited to participants, support personnel and parents/guardians.
• Local officials may consider limiting hours for the operation of bars, nightclubs and restaurants
• Community recreational sports leagues and tournaments may continue with participants, required personnel and parents/guardians only.
• Senior care activities are suspended
• Hospitals, long-term care facilities and other congregate setting may impose visitation limits
• Common areas and break rooms should be closed
For the orange counties:
• Social gatherings of any kind, inside or outside, are limited to 50 people
• Special, seasonal or commercial events planned for more than 50 people require approval of a safety plan by the local health department
• Attendance at winter indoor K-12 extracurricular and co-curricular events is limited to 25% capacity
• Capacity in common areas and break rooms should be reduced and users should be socially distanced
• Community rec sports leagues and tournaments may continue with attendance limited to participants, required personnel and parents/guardians only
Holcomb said he was also extending the statewide mask mandate for another month.
"The Indiana Department of Homeland Security and the Alcohol and Tobacco Commission, together with local partners and citizen input, will continue to check businesses for occupancy, social distancing, face covering use and other executive order components to assure compliance," Holcomb said.
He added, "Local businesses will be required to place signage at their public and employee entrances, notifying all that face coverings are required. Businesses should admit only those who wear face coverings, practice social distancing and follow requirements when counties are in orange and red. And remember, all customers in restaurants and bars and nightclubs are required to be seated when receiving service; six feet of distancing between non-household parties is required, including tables and bar seating. We have to do these things that work, that are proven to work, so our schools can remain open when safe to do so by following the recommendations of our State Department of Health."
The governor said that the state will make $20 million available to local governments to support these types of COVID efforts. Local governments may request funds for such items as local event planning review, public awareness and education and compliance. That program and all of its details will be finalized in the next couple of days, but it was suggested that local governments get their requests in early.
Holcomb had decided in late September to lift nearly all of Indiana’s business and crowd size restrictions. Since then, Indiana hospitals have seen a 200% increase in COVID-19 patients and the seven-day rolling average deaths has gone jumped from 10 a day to 38, just short of the state’s peak in late April.
On Sept. 26, the state's positivity rate was 3.9%. Today it is 10.3%, he said.
With the holiday season coming up, Holcomb and Indiana Health Commissioner Dr. Kristina Box said it may be hard, but people should limit their gatherings, social distance, wash their hands and wear masks. People who are sick or in quarantine should stay home. Older people should suspend in-person visits, they said.
Churches remain exempt from the orders, but they need to have and execute the plan to keep people safe, they said. It is the after-church events where the spreading occurs, Box said. She also suggested that the most vulnerable consider participating in church remotely.
GOSHEN SCHOOLS
Beginning Monday, Goshen High School and Goshen Middle School (grades seven and eight) will move to Course V until after Thanksgiving break, according to Goshen Community Schools Interim Superintendent Steven Hope.
Students will return to Course IV Nov. 30.
Course V, which is all virtual learning (Monday through Nov. 27), means: Teachers will be available via teleconferencing from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.; synchronous and asynchronous learning; counselor support and check-ins; and scheduled live opportunities.
Course IV-Hybrid schedule is based on the first letter of the student's last name.
Hope writes that during the time that GMS and GHS students are in Course V, students may pick up a lunch at any of the schools in the Goshen Schools district from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. For example, if a GMS student lives near Prairie View Elementary, that student may pick up a lunch at Prairie View instead of traveling across town to GMS. The Food Services Department will need all students who wish to pick up a lunch to sign up ahead of time so that each school knows how to plan. The sign-up sheet will be at http://www.goshenschools.org/meal-sign-up. Parents may pick up meals for students if they have the GCS Student ID number. Students may also pick up for other family members, neighbors or friends, providing they have the student ID numbers.
Hope writes, "This change in course applies only to students at GMS and GHS, in grades 7-12, as teacher and student absences are not as numerous in grades K-6 where students are in self-contained classrooms.
"Also considered in the decision-making process, virtual school for younger students presents more childcare difficulties for families," Hope stated. "Since GCS has been able to provide a safe educational environment using COVID safety procedures, we will keep the youngest GCS students (in grades K-6) in school. Moving students in grades 7-12 to virtual classes will also allow for more substitute teachers to be available in the elementary schools if needed."
Merit Learning Center will continue to operate in Course III (four days per week).
There was a RedHawk Online Academy (ROA) survey sent out earlier this week. That survey is not related to this change in course for those students who have been attending school in person. ROA students will remain with their ROA teachers, but should answer the survey according to the directions.
"GCS will continue to monitor the color-code assigned to Elkhart County by the State of Indiana, the positivity rate for Elkhart County, and the amount of GCS student and staff absences across the district," Hope writes. "We want to keep as many students in school as we safely can. However, we will continue to look at local statistics and make decisions based upon what is best for the health and safety for all students and staff. If it turns out that students in grades 7-12 cannot safely return to school in Course IV on Nov. 30, then GCS will let parents know via ParentSquare and our social media sites."
For more information, call the Administration Center at 574-533-8631.
ELKHART COUNTY OFFICES
All public meetings at the Elkhart County Administrative offices, 117 N. Second St., Goshen, will be held virtually until further notice due to current trends in COVID-19 infections.
The announcement was made Wednesday morning. County officials write that "the public is encouraged to attend virtually and will not be allowed in the building."
The Elkhart County Finance Committee meeting, originally scheduled for today, is canceled for the same reason.
Virtual details regarding how to participate in this Saturday’s County Council meeting and the County Commissioner’s meeting on Monday will be available to the public on the Elkhart County website, elkhartcounty.com/en/.
"The difficult decision to go virtual comes after much deliberation and coordination with Elkhart County’s healthcare community," the release reads. "All Elkhart County hospitals have exceeded capacity and are deferring new patients to facilities elsewhere.
"According to the most recent hospital census data, at least half of all hospitalized patients in Elkhart County have tested positive for COVID-19. Emergency room waits are extremely long."
“This is not a symbolic gesture on our part,” added Suzie Wierick, Elkhart County Commissioner, District 3. “Public gatherings, particularly indoors, are making a bad situation, worse. As public officials, we have a responsibility to do whatever we can to protect the health and safety of every man, woman and child in Elkhart County. Going virtual is a prudent decision that will help mitigate the spread of COVID. We will go back to meeting in person when COVID is under control in Elkhart County.”
GOSHEN CITY OFFICES
Mayor Jeremy Stutsman issued a new executive order Tuesday that limits public access to city buildings.
The order calls for additional work practices to keep city employees safe, further restrictions to public meetings and hearings, and for limited access to city buildings while the number of COVID-19 cases continue to rise.
All city buildings will be closed to the public beginning today, with the exception of the utility business office; Police and Courts Building, which will remain open for court hearings and trials; and buildings staffed or operated by the Parks & Recreation Department will be open for programming and for scheduled rentals (only those pursuant to guidelines development by the Parks Department and approved by the mayor).
In addition, members of the public may enter city buildings for meetings scheduled with city employees, and the City Council chambers will remain open for public meetings and hearings, according to the order.
Anyone entering a city building must comply with Holcomb’s executive order that requires wearing a face covering to enter public buildings.
The city buildings will remain closed until further notice.
Stutsman stated he distributed the executive order to department heads, who will review the order with employees.
“The rising number of COVID-19 cases in Elkhart County is of concern,” Stutsman said. “The well-being of our city employees is very important to me, and it is my hope that this executive order will keep them safe so that we can continue to serve this community during these trying times. If you have any trouble getting a hold of city staff or departments needed, please feel free to call City Hall (533-8621) for assistance.”
