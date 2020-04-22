Goshen Public Library will be open Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. for people to use the library for essential services related to filing for unemployment, SNAP and other benefits. Fax service, a photocopier and scanning station will also be available for emergency or important documents.
Contact the library staff to make an appointment to use a computer by calling 574-533-9531 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m Monday through Friday or by sending a message via a contact form at https://goshenpl.lib.in.us/contact/. The first appointments of each day will be reserved for senior and immunocompromised patrons.
The library staff will limit the number of people who can be in the library at one time. Safety measures will be in place and strictly enforced.
The service begins today.
“We look forward to being able to uniquely assist those in our community who need these essential library services during these extraordinary times,” library officials stated in a news release. “Books and other materials will not be available to browse or check out during this time. We continue to offer a variety of digital materials. If you need help accessing our digital content, please call or email for assistance.”
CORRECTION
In Wednesday's virus roundup article concerning testing at Heart City Health, it should have stated Heart City Health is only testing for COVID-19 at its Simpson location, 236 Simpson Ave., Elkhart. You do not have to be an existing patient to be tested. To streamline the process, they are asking patients to call ahead at 574-293-0052 to be pre-screened and schedule a time to be tested. Heart City Health will only administer a COVID-19 test if the patient meets the screening criteria. Office hours are 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday.
St. Joe, Marshall deaths reported
St. Joseph and Marshall counties each have a COVID-19-related death in Wednesday’s numbers released by the Indiana Department of Health.
The latest deaths bring St. Joseph County's total number of COVID-19-related deaths to 10, and this is the first such death for Marshall County.
No new deaths were reported in Elkhart (3), LaGrange (1), Noble (4) or Kosciusko (1) counties.
New cases of the novel coronavirus continued to increase.
Statewide, 12,438 people have tested positive, an increase of 394 from Tuesday. So far, 69,470 people have been tested.
Positive cases locally include: Elkhart County, 185, up six; LaGrange County, 18, steady; Noble County, 45, up five; Kosciusko County, 23, up one; St. Joseph County, 454, up 12; and Marshall County, 26, up two.
Bethel’s commencement reset to Aug. 16
This year, 377 students were set to graduate from Bethel University in Mishawaka on May 2. However, due to the COVID-19 crisis, the May 2 commencement ceremony has been postponed. The rescheduled ceremony is set to take place at 2 p.m. Aug. 16 in the Wiekamp Athletic Center on Bethel’s campus.
This will be the first class to graduate from Bethel University since the university’s name change in May 2019. The combined ceremony will include traditional undergraduate, adult and graduate programs. A nurse pinning ceremony will follow at 5:30 p.m.
“Although some institutions are doing an online ceremony, Bethel has determined we cannot live without seeing our students again,” said Barb Bellefeuille, vice president for Academic Services. “Therefore, after many, many adjustments, we have determined a new date and hope most students can come celebrate with us.”
Realizing not every graduate may be able to return to campus for the ceremony, Bethel University’s Alumni Association is preparing celebration boxes for those who have met all requirements and would have graduated May 2. These will include a diploma, T-shirt, celebratory swag and tickets to the Aug. 16 commencement ceremony for family and friends. Local graduates are invited to come back to campus to get their boxes in person via curbside pick-up May 22.
Learn more at https://www.bethelcollege.edu/commencement.
The speaker for the Aug. 16, commencement ceremony will be 2002 alumna Heather Gilbert, who is president and managing attorney of Gilbert Law PLLC.
