Goshen Health is partnering with Fairfield Community Schools to provide 250 activity packets with weekly lunch kits. Each Monday through May 18, families will received a new activity along with simple ideas for use. Children will receive items such as flying discs, jump ropes, bubbles or sidewalk chalk and fun and educational tips to play together as a family.
“We know children should be physically active for 60 minutes or more each day. With most families having been at home now for several weeks, finding new ways to engage our children in physical activity may have become more challenging,” said Randy Christophel, Goshen Health president and CEO. “We are here to help. Our activity packets provide creative, fun ways for families to play and be active together.”
Coming soon to GoshenHealth.com, watch for fun activities families can do together. For more information, call 574-364-2496.
Stage 2 of reopening begins
Elkhart County Incident Command staff is reminding people of some critical factors during the next two weeks as Indiana begins to reopen.
Incident Command staff said they highly recommend people wear a face covering to help protect the wearer and others. Also, they said, as people return to work, they need to make sure they are washing their hands regularly, and disinfecting frequently touched surfaces. And, as always, remain socially distant where it is possible and as much as possible.
Also, Incident Command staff reminds people of the governor’s Back on Track Indiana plan, which outlines the following schedule:
During these two weeks of Stage 2, bars, clubs, and gyms, these businesses are to remain closed. Restaurants, retail, BMV and essential travel are at 50% capacity. Those who can work from home, should do so. Those who are 65 or older should remain at home as much as possible.
Social gatherings should have no more than 25 people. Manufacturing, construction, and religious services can open as usual, but must allow for social distancing.
As of May 11, hair salons, barbershops, nail salons, spas, and tattoo parlors may open by appointment only.
Employees must wear face coverings, and work stations must be spaced to meet social distancing guidelines.
Customers should wear face coverings to the extent possible.
Boating, beaches, and shorelines will open as of May 11 but must adhere to social gathering policies.
What will be closed until May 24 are: assisted living/ nursing homes, bars and nightclubs, gyms, fitness centers, community centers, cultural, entertainment, sports venues and tourism, museums, zoos, festivals, parades, concerts, fairs, sports arenas, movie theaters, bowling alleys, aquariums, recreational sports leagues and tournaments, and like facilities, playgrounds, tennis courts, basketball courts and social clubs, congregate settings for seniors, adult day cares, casinos, community swimming pools (public and private), residential and day camps, campgrounds, except for those living permanently in RVs or cabins.
Testing sites available
Beacon Health’s Mobile COVID-19 testing clinic schedule is as follows:
Tuesday — noon to 3 p.m., Elkhart Housing Authority, 1396 Benham Ave., Elkhart
Wednesday — noon to 3 p.m., Vida Nueva Church of God, 739 N. College St., South Bend
Thursday — 9-10 a.m., Millersburg Fire Department, 500 Carriage Lane, Millersburg
Friday — noon to 3 p.m., Charles Black Recreation Center, 3419 W. Washington St., South Bend
Beacon announced it has screened more than 700 patients during the first three weeks of its mobile Covid-19 testing clinic, which is serving different locations in St. Joseph and Elkhart counties daily.
Concord Rotary Club supports virus fight
The Concord Rotary Club just completed a project to support the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic by acquiring personal protective equipment for use by essential community health care workers.
Under the leadership of Concord Rotary member Emily Stout, a local dentist, surgical masks and gloves were acquired by the club and dropped off to the Elkhart County Emergency Management Center, where they were then distributed to local health care centers and hospitals with the most need.
The Concord Rotary Club and its members said they “want to thank the heroes in our beloved community working daily on the front lines protecting and caring for our citizens in need.”
Goshen Health resumes elective services
Effective May 6, Goshen Health will reopen elective services at Goshen Hospital and Goshen Surgery Center. This will include limited screenings, surgeries and health care services that had been paused due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Below is the list of locations and services being resumed:
Goshen Hospital — outpatient surgical procedures; lab tests, imaging and diagnostic testing — by appointment only; and noninvasive cardiovascular and cardiopulmonary services
Goshen Surgery Center — outpatient surgical procedures
The following facilities are implementing a phased approach to resume routine in-office appointments:
- Goshen Physicians Gastroenterology
- Goshen Physicians Orthopedics & Sports Medicine
- Goshen Retreat Women's Health Center (primarily for mammograms)
- Goshen Sleep Disorder Center
Patients who had been scheduled for procedures or care that had to be postponed are being called to reschedule their appointments. If a patient has questions regarding a postponed procedure or appointment, they should contact their provider. Across all facilities, patients are encouraged to schedule virtual visits whenever possible.
“To protect everyone, we continue to follow strict protocols for cleansing and disinfecting developed specifically for COVID-19. Our healthcare workers are required to conduct temperature checks, as well as symptom monitoring,” said Dr. Daniel Nafziger, hospital chief medical officer. “We wear personal protective equipment as recommended by the Centers for Disease Control as well as conduct rigorous safety audits to ensure we are meeting the highest standards. For everyone’s protection, we ask that patients entering any Goshen Health facility wear a mask.”
To further reduce the risk of transmission, health officials said, non-clinical colleagues will also wear masks, practice social distancing, proper hand hygiene and cough etiquette.
For more information, go to GoshenHealth.com/covid19 or contact your primary care provider.
St. Joe resumes some services, surgeries
St. Joseph Health System is resuming select critical services and elective surgeries to provide clinically necessary care for the health and well-being of its community.
Beginning May 4, SJHS will begin providing services including cardiovascular, orthopedic and general surgery procedures.
"People need to know it is safe to seek essential treatment," said Dr. Genevieve Lankowicz, St. Joseph’s chief medical officer. "In line with our core value of safety, we are taking a thoughtful, phased approach to resuming select services and are following CDC and state COVID-19 guidance to provide a safe environment for patients and colleagues."
Enhanced safety measures at SJHS include:
- COVID-free zones to separate patients confirmed to have COVID-19 from others
- Screening upon entry to its facilities
- Requiring masks for everyone in our facilities
- Continued safe social distancing measures wherever possible
- CDC standards for facility deep cleaning with increased frequency and special attention to surfaces that are frequently touched, like doorknobs and flat surfaces
- Continued visitor restrictions.
In addition, all patients scheduled for elective procedures will be tested for COVID-19 prior to their scheduled surgery. If a patient tests positive, the procedure will be postponed until a negative result is obtained, unless it is urgent/emergent, hospital officials said. At the time, if there is a negative test result, the procedure will continue as planned in the COVID-free zone.
For an appointment or to schedule a surgery, procedure or in-person visit, call 888-638-4427 or visit sjmed.com.
Trilogy Health puts COVID numbers on website
Trilogy Health, which has long-term care facilities in Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan and Ohio, including a facility, Waterford Crossing Campus, in Goshen, announced that it wants to be transparent and has put the number of COVID-19 cases of employees and patients on its website.
“The health and well-being of our residents and employees has been, and continues to be, our top priority,” said Leigh Ann Barney, president and CEO of Trilogy Health Services. “It’s heartbreaking that despite all of our proactive measures, COVID-19 has still found a way into some facilities. We grieve with those who have lost loved ones and will continue to relentlessly pursue our mission of caring for and protecting those who remain in our care.”
Since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, Trilogy has worked toward full data transparency on its website starting April 20, and high-frequency, proactive communication with residents, staff and residents’ family members, those who serve as the resident’s power of attorney or responsible party, Trilogy stated in a news release.
Public reporting of current data for all Trilogy long-term care facilities can be found at www.trilogyhs.com/covid-19.
In addition to the data displayed on its website currently, the company will soon add cumulative COVID-19 cases, deaths, recoveries and a seven-day trend by facility.
Wolcottville soldier serves his community
Indiana National Guard soldiers and airmen in northeast Indiana supported a statewide collaborative effort with the Indiana State Department of Health and other local organizations in a recent COVID-19 study, which took place April 24-29.
Gov. Eric Holcomb activated the Indiana National Guard to support the COVID- 19 state response on March 16. Soldiers and airmen served as medical assets and provided additional personnel for testing site logistics. For some service members, this mission hit closer to home as they performed their duties in the Hoosier communities in which they live.
Sgt. Chanden Lawson, with the 381st Military Police Company and noncommissioned officer in charge of one of the mobile testing sites, was one of those service members, a news release from the National Guard states. Raised in Wolcottville, Lawson felt honored to serve in multiple neighboring communities and found the entire experience to be rewarding.
"Being in the National Guard and getting to perform state-side, I finally get to serve my community," Lawson said.
Lawson emphasized that his team worked hard to keep morale high, enjoy themselves and make each test participant feel comfortable.
"We are staying as positive as we can even though this is serious, and we are taking our jobs seriously," Lawson said. "But if we are laughing and smiling, people will be less likely to feel intimidated. We are here to help."
While military and civilian personnel with differing backgrounds comprised the testing teams, the mission provided the opportunity to develop camaraderie and share knowledge while helping fellow Hoosiers.
The study, led by Indiana University Richard M. Fairbanks School of Public Health, intended to identify the presence of COVID-19 and the virus's antibodies throughout the state.
