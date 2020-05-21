Elkhart County had 67 new cases of COVID-19 reported today and one new death, according to numbers released Thursday by the Indiana State Department of Health. The county’s virus death toll is now 27 with 844 confirmed cases.
Elkhart County had 44 new cases and two deaths reported Wednesday.
Marion County had the most new cases Thursday at 162. Other counties with more than 10 new cases were Allen (35), Boone (13), Clinton (22), Delaware (22), Elkhart (67), Hamilton (18), Hendricks (30), Henry (13), Johnson (18), Lake (64), St. Joseph (29), Tippecanoe (11) and White (13).
Here are Thursday’s numbers:
• Statewide — 29,936 positive cases up 662; 1,764 deaths, up 48; 202,995 tested, up 7,257.
• Elkhart County — 834 positive cases, up 67; 27 deaths, up 1; 6,562 tested.
• LaGrange County — 57 positive cases, up 1; two deaths, zero new; 401 tested.
• Noble County — 161 positive cases, up 6; 20 deaths, zero new; 896 tested.
• Kosciusko County — 61 positive cases, 1 new; one death, zero new; 1,351 tested.
• St. Joseph County — 1,082 positive cases, up 57; 32 deaths, up one; 9,378 tested.
• Marshall County — 51 positive cases, up 1; one death, zero new; 1,109 tested.
Harvest to celebrate with Parkside
Harvest Community Church is hosting an end-of-the-year drive-In celebration for Parkside Elementary School's students, teachers and staff from 5:30-6:30 p.m. June 1 in the Harvest parking lot, 17285 C.R. 34, Goshen.
This is a socially distanced way for teachers and students to gain some closure at the end of a difficult school year, Harvest officials stated in a news release. Teachers will be stationed in the middle of the parking lot nine feet apart. Student families will drive-in and be able to talk and wave to their teachers and friends while never leaving their vehicles.
Jayco launches coronavirus response marketing campaign
Aimed at promoting RVing as an ideal way to vacation amidst the coronavirus pandemic by highlighting the community, toughness and adventurousness of RVers and the RV lifestyle, Jayco launched a marketing campaign titled “We Were Built For This,” according to information provided by the company.
Created by Jayco’s Chicago-based marketing partner for the last five years, LoSasso Integrated Marketing, the campaign highlights how Jayco, its industry and RVers have faced obstacles and difficulties before but have always prevailed and the ways in which RVs provide the ideal vacation while staying safe and social distancing.
Key features of the campaign include print and video assets, along with a landing page containing stories and information about the coronavirus as it affects the industry, anecdotes from veteran RVers who have learned the value of the RV lifestyle, and several stories of how Jayco, along with the industry, have been through tough times before and have prevailed.
The page also includes educational resources and lifestyle content for those who may be looking into RVing for the first time. Jayco, along with LoSasso Integrated Marketing, will continue to update the landing page with relevant content to keep interested RVers in the know, such as how to vacation safely in an RV. For more information, visit www.jayco.com/builtforthis/
Campsites, inns to reopen at DNR properties
Beginning today, most DNR campgrounds, property-operated cabins and camper cabins, inns and restaurants will reopen. These changes are part of Stage 3 of Gov. Eric Holcomb’s Back on Track plan.
Guests with a current campsite or property-operated cabin reservation for this Sunday night have been contacted with a message by phone or email concerning their options. As of 10 a.m. today, new reservations for the coming weekend could be made by visiting camp.IN.gov. New reservations for Memorial Day weekend will require a three-night minimum, per DNR’s standard policy for holiday weekends.
Camping reservations that were previously canceled, regardless of the cancellation date, cannot be reinstated, DNR officials stated in a news release. Confirmation letters from any three-night Memorial Day weekend reservations for 2020 made earlier in the year are no longer valid. Holders of these letters whose reservations were previously canceled will need to make new reservations in order to secure a campsite for the weekend.
Campgrounds at Glendale and Willow Slough fish & wildlife areas are also open, and available first-come, first-served. The campground at J.E. Roush Lake Fish & Wildlife Area is currently flooded. Those wishing to camp this weekend at J.E. Roush Lake FWA should call 260-468-2165 for updates.
The Garrison Restaurant at Fort Harrison State Park, located in Marion County, will remain closed to inside dining until June 1, but will begin menu-only patio seating on Sunday.
Swimming beaches will open Saturday. Public outdoor park pools will not be open this weekend.
Camp stores, saddle barns, boat rentals and other operations that campers enjoy will be open, but some may have limited hours during the weekend.
Park offices remain closed but lake permits, horse tags and off-road cycling permits can be purchased at entrance gates or online at ShopINStateParks.com.
Youth, rally and group camps remain closed. Playgrounds, shelters, recreation buildings and fire towers remain closed as well.
According to DNR officials, all facilities will be following COVID-19 social distancing and cleaning requirements. Guests should do the same, they said.
For a complete listing of openings, and information on DNR’s response to COVID-19, visit on.IN.gov/dnrcovid19.
Memorial Day weekend kicks off farmers markets
Beginning Saturday, Elkhart will hold its farmers market every weekend from 8 a.m. to noon in Kardzhali Park.
Vendors will be wearing masks and shoppers will be encouraged to wear masks as well, city officials said. Social distancing guidelines will be followed and shoppers are encouraged to purchase their items and immediately exit the market.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.