INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Health on Friday announced that 8,003 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing at state and private laboratories. That brings to 367,329 the number of Indiana residents now known to have had the novel coronavirus following corrections to the previous days dashboard.
A total of 5,832 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died from COVID-19, an increase of 84 from the previous day. Another 290 probable deaths have been reported based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record. Deaths are reported based on when data are received by the state and occurred over multiple days.
To date, 2,272,182 unique individuals have been tested in Indiana, up from 2,252,864 on Thursday. A total of 4,464,492 tests, including repeat tests for unique individuals, have been reported to the state Department of Health since Feb. 26.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.