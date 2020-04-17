The Indiana Department of Health reported Friday afternoon another 42 COVID-19-related deaths, bringing the total deaths in Indiana to 519.
Statewide 10,154 people have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, up 642 since Thursday.
According to the IDH, 54,785 people have been tested.
In Elkhart County, seven more people have tested positive, increasing the count to 130. So far, 1,139 people have been tested.
Positive tests and their increases by county are: Kosciusko County, 22, up 1; LaGrange County, 16, up 1; Noble County, 29, up 2; St. Joseph County, 358, up 52; and Marshall County, 22, up 2.
No new deaths were reported in any of those counties.
Coronavirus testing site up in St. Joseph County
Beacon Health System will be offering novel coronavirus testing at Harrison Primary Center, 3302 Western Ave., South Bend, from noon to 3 p.m. Monday.
Feed the Front Line initiated
The LaGrange County community is joining together to support Parkview LaGrange Hospital staff through Feed The Front Line.
To help them, and consequently local restaurants, gift certificates/cards can be purchased from local restaurants. The cards can be taken to the emergency room check-in desk in care of Jordi Disler, CEO of Parkview LaGrange Hospital. Disler will take it from there and make sure the food is ordered and delivered to the staff.
Amateur radio club replaces in-person meetings
“When all else fails, there is always Amateur Radio,” is an unofficial motto of many Amateur Radio operators. With in-person meetings temporarily suspended, the Goshen Amateur Radio Club turned the motto into action. Using a local repeater, a special automatic station that relays weak signals, 40 members of the club replaced their monthly, face-to-face meeting with an on-the-air meeting.
The club usually meets the second Tuesday of every month. However, in the days following the March meeting, Gov. Eric Holcomb issued the Indiana stay-at-home order. Sandy Swartzentruber, club president, said, “I knew we had to keep the group together and what better way than to do it on the air. All it took was little planning.”
Immediately after the March meeting, Swartzentruber and Jeff Benedict, club vice president, put a plan in motion. Announcements were during the weekly on-air roundtable and email messages were sent to all members to meet at the regular time, but use the Elkhart repeater. Dewey Thrash, the repeater trustee, programmed the repeater to make announcements about the meeting at regular intervals. On Tuesday at 7 p.m., Paul Corey called for the members to check in and the meeting started.
Thirty-two of the members checked on over the air and another dozen used the Internet application Zoom. Once check-ins were complete, Swartzentruber took over and called the meeting to order. The meeting progressed much like a normal meeting with announcements and other items of business. Benedict introduced the new club website at www.goshenarc.org. Roger Mertz, the county Amateur Radio RACES coordinator, conducted a training topic by describing how Amateur Radio is authorized to participate in emergencies. John Allyn discussed upcoming license classes. Swartzentruber closed the meeting with a list of items Amateur operators can do while still maintaining social distance.
The next meeting is May 12 at 7 p.m. All licensed amateurs are invited to the check in on the 145.43 MHz repeater using the 141.3 tone. Membership in the Goshen club is not required.
Meetings are held the second Tuesday of each month, 7 p.m. in the Senior Center on the Greencroft campus in Goshen.
For more information about Amateur Radio, contact David T. Menges, visit www.arrl.org/what-is-ham-radio or www.goshenarc.com.
BMV announces additional branches open for CLP/CDL
Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicles Commissioner Peter L. Lacy announced Friday the BMV is increasing the number of branches open by appointment only to process new Commercial Learners Permits (CLP), new Commercial Drivers Licenses (CDL), and upgrade/downgrade for the CDL to add the tank vehicle or hazardous materials endorsement.
Three additional branches will be operating beginning on Monday, bringing the total to nine. These branches remain open only to complete transactions critical to support the need to continually increase the number of newly licensed commercial truck drivers supporting the Hoosier state, for both business and agriculture, BMV officials said.
Specific requirements must be met to schedule an appointment. Those requirements include, but are not limited to, individuals having a Medical Examination Report and Medical Examiners Certificate on file with the BMV prior to scheduling an appointment to take knowledge exam(s) or CDL individuals holding a CLP must pass a CDL skills test in a vehicle representative of the class of CDL the driver wants to receive at a BMV-authorized CDL skills test site prior to obtaining a CDL.
Appointments will be available Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information on requirements and branches offering appointments, visit the BMV’s website: https://www.in.gov/bmv/4509.htm. To schedule an appointment, call the BMV Contact Center. The team is available Monday through Saturday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. The phone number is 888-692-6841.
Commercial Motor Vehicles titling and registration transactions can be completed via mail or through a BMV partner location. Renewal transactions for both registrations and licenses are covered under the State expiration extension and do not need to be immediately completed. The Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration also has a list of frequently asked questions available for commercial drivers, found here: https://www.fmcsa.dot.gov/emergency/expanded-frequently-asked-questions-state-driver-licensing-agencies-and-commercial.
BMV branches remain closed to the general public. Hoosiers are encouraged to go online to complete their transaction and to find more information on operational and transaction related changes. Information can be found here: https://www.in.gov/bmv/4363.htm.
Business tax deadlines remain unchanged
The Indiana Department of Revenue (DOR) has recently announced several tax filing and payment deadline extensions as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, however, filing and payment requirements and dates for taxes collected by businesses remain unchanged.
All recently announced extensions for state individual and corporate tax filing and payment deadlines are listed on DOR’s Coronavirus web page at dor.in.gov/7078.htm.
Business taxes, including sales, withholding income, food and beverage, county innkeeper’s and heavy equipment rental excise tax remain due on the standard due dates as listed on DOR’s website at dor.in.gov/3344.htm. Interest and penalties will apply if filing and payment deadlines are missed and will not be automatically waived, DOR officials said
Filing on time is critical, Revenue officials stated in a news release. After completing the required filing, if a business owner is unable to make a scheduled payment, payment plans are available.
DOR’s customer service team is available to help answer questions and set up payment arrangements Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.,
Customers with questions regarding sales, county innkeeper’s or food and beverage taxes should call 317-233-4015.
Customers with questions regarding withholding income tax should call 317-233-4016.
Walorski introduces bill to provide relief to working seniors
U.S. Rep. Jackie Walorski, R-,2nd District, on Friday introduced legislation to provide immediate economic relief to seniors who continue working or return to work after claiming Social Security benefits.
“Older Americans who keep working or return to work after taking Social Security shouldn’t have their benefits reduced or delayed — especially during this national crisis,” Walorski said. “By suspending an unnecessary penalty on Social Security recipients, we can provide immediate economic relief to seniors in the workforce, including those returning to work out of financial necessity or to help fight coronavirus. This simple, commonsense reform would help America’s working seniors at a time when they need it most.”
This legislation would suspend for one year the Retirement Earnings Test, a penalty on Social Security Old-Age and Survivors Insurance beneficiaries who choose to enter, remain in, or return to the labor force. This would provide immediate relief to Social Security recipients who must return to work due to financial hardship, as well as those such as health care retirees who return to work to help in the coronavirus response effort.
Last year, Walorski introduced the Senior Citizens’ Freedom to Work Act to permanently repeal the RET, which affects younger seniors who work after claiming Social Security benefits. In 2000, Congress eliminated the RET for those who are at or above their full retirement age. The legislation would build on that reform by eliminating the earnings penalty for all Social Security OASI beneficiaries.Wawasee superintendent announces learning plansWawasee Community Schools Corp.’s administration has been working on its learning plan for finishing the 2019-2020 school year. Superintendent Tom Edington sent out a letter to parents Friday that explained the plan. You can find a copy of that letter here.
Qualifying, applying for unemployment
The Department of Workforce Development is reminding Hoosiers that unemployment insurance benefits must be completed electronically at Unemployment.IN.gov. People can also call 800-891-6499 for assistance. Due to high call volume, some callers are getting a message that the phone number is not working. DWD officials said they are working to correct this and answer calls as quickly as possible.
During the current COVID-19 pandemic, filers should be eligible for unemployment benefits if they are unable to work because they have been ordered quarantined by a doctor, because they need to care for your children while their school or daycare is closed, or because their employer has shut down or laid them off.
If a person’s hours have been reduced due to COVID-19, they may also be eligible for benefits, but any benefits received will be reduced to reflect that they have earned partial income from their employer.
However, if a person chose to stay home and not work during the pandemic, even though their employer is still operating, and they have not been told to stay home by a doctor, they will likely not be eligible for unemployment benefits.
In addition, the CARES Act, which was recently passed by Congress, allows unemployment claimants to get an extra $600 per week during the COVID-19 pandemic. The DWD expects this extra money to start appearing in Hoosier benefit payments around April 20, and they will receive the extra pay retroactive to March 29.
The CARES Act also makes self-employed individuals and gig workers temporarily eligible for unemployment benefits in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. The DWD is currently working to integrate these individuals into the unemployment system, so these individuals will have to wait longer before they start receiving benefits.
For more information and resources, including a recent archived video explaining common unemployment questions, visit in.gov/dwd.
