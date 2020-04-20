Two new COVID-19 clinics will open in Elkhart County Thursday, primarily aimed at the Amish population, according to Melanie Sizemore, public information officer with the Elkhart County Health Department.
Those clinics will be in:
- Millersburg, in two Forest River-donated RVs parked at the Clinton Township Fire Department, 500 Carriage Lane. This clinic will only be open on Thursdays from 9 to 10 a.m.
- Nappanee, 451 N. Main St. This will only be open on Thursdays from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Two other testing sites that opened last week are operated by Beacon Health System. Those are in:
- Wakarusa at 207 N. Elkhart St. The clinic is open Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- Middlebury, 206 W. Warren St. It is open Tuesday and Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Other clinics include:
- Concord Family Medicine, 25651 C.R. 20, which opened Monday. Hours are: Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Friday from 9 a.m. to noon.
- Goshen Hospital and Goshen Urgent Care Center
- South Bend Clinic, 300 E. Jackson St. Hours are Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Heart City Health on Simpson Street — strictly their patients only
- Elkhart General Hospital and Beacon MedPoint Urgent Care on C.R. 6
- Center for Healing & Hope in Goshen, which will be for a limited group of people, once their test kits arrive.
CHH to soon offer COVID-19 tests for uninsured
The Center for Healing and Hope, in collaboration with the Elkhart County Health Department, will soon be offering rapid tests for COVID-19 for people without insurance who live in Elkhart County. This testing is made possible by a grant from the Community Foundation of Elkhart County.
People without insurance who live in Elkhart County and meet eligibility requirements can now register for testing appointments by calling 574-216-1723.
According to information provided by CHH, becoming a COVID-19 testing site will create significant additional expenses for the clinic. This will include many extra staff hours and more supplies such as masks and gloves, which have now become more expensive. Revenues from patient fees are also expected to drop in the coming weeks, CHH officials said
“The center is facing additional strains on our staff and expenses, especially as we move away from planned fund-raising events to comply with health department directives,” said Center for Healing & Hope board chair Dr. Amanda Schmidt. “We would welcome additional support from our volunteers, donors and partners so we can continue to serve our patients, clients and community.”
To make a donation to the Center for Healing & Hope, the options include: an online donation at chhclinics.org/donate or mail a donation via check made out to Center for Healing & Hope, P.O. Box 195, Goshen, IN, 46527.
In order to meet the expected high demand, CHH will also need extra volunteers to assist with registration, set-up and tear-down and other non-clinical tasks. These positions will be primarily outdoors and in a low-risk environment, CHH officials said. Not all positions need to be bilingual.
To volunteer, fill out an application at https://app.betterimpact.com/PublicOrganization/17eb9c6c-0317-4dc3-a80f-108b15554451/1.
Click on your areas of interest. Staff will follow up with volunteers for training and instructions.
For more information about donating, volunteering or accessing tests, call 574-534-4744.
Lake City Bank facilitates $530M in CARES loans
Lake City Bank, Warsaw, announced Monday that the bank has received approval on 1,677 client loans totaling $530 million under the Small Business Administration’s Paycheck Protection Program. According to Lake City, the PPP authorized up to $349 billion in forgivable loans to small businesses to pay their employees during the COVID-19 crisis. The Small Business Administration (SBA) began accepting applications under the program April 3 and Lake City Bank filed its first application on behalf of a client that morning. Bank officials said they expect to complete funding of these commitments under the program by the end of this week.
For more information, visit www.lakecitybank.com.
Candidate forum to be reset
The Kosciusko County Bar Association and Kosciusko Chamber of Commerce announce the rescheduling of a candidate forum that will feature the four-way race for Superior 3 and several other competitive primary races.
The forum was originally scheduled for April 22, however, due to the COVID-19 crisis, the event has now been rescheduled to May 15 at 6 p.m. While a live and in-person forum is preferred, the event may be physically closed to the public given social distancing recommendations.
The Candidate & Judicial Forum will seek participation from candidates running for election to the bench in Kosciusko Superior Court 3, as well as the candidates for the County Commissioners Northern District seat, and County Council At-Large seats.
The Bar Association and Chamber leaders said they are working to coordinate alternative formats to allow for livestreaming of the event or other appropriate means of public “attendance.” More information will follow as it becomes available.
The election will now take place June 2 from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Polling locations will likely change or be reduced, and further information regarding such will not be available until after next week. Early in-person voting has changed to a very limited time from May 26-29 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., May 30 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., and June 1 from 8 a.m. to noon.
For more information on the election visit: www.kcgov.com or https://www.kcgov.com/topic/index.php?topicid=45&structureid=32
Elkhart Leadership Academy to distribute free food boxes Friday
The Elkhart Leadership Academy will be distributing free food boxes Friday from 4-6 p.m. at Church Community Services, 907 Oakland Ave, Elkhart.
Free food boxes will be available on a first-come, first-served basis. Each family will receive one 25-pound box of food and one box of hygiene products. Recipients must be a resident of Elkhart County.
This is a Nonprofit Impact Project from the Elkhart Leadership Academy, in partnership with Feed the Children and Church Community Services.
The Elkhart Leadership Academy is a program of the Greater Elkhart Chamber of Commerce.
CAPS postpones Superhero 5K, launches virtual fundraiser
CAPS announces its Nurture the Nest fundraising challenge where participants can create a team, join a team, have their own individual fundraising page and/or simply donate. The team who raised the most in donations will be invited to an exclusive CAPS cocktail party in the fall. And everyone who donates $100 or more will receive a complimentary entry into the family-fun Superhero 5K.
According to CAPS officials, the Nurture the Nest fundraiser was initiated when the organization made the decision to postpone its annual Superhero 5K fundraiser due to the coronavirus outbreak. With April being Child Abuse Prevention Month, CAPS needed to be innovative in finding ways to create awareness for prevention services.
“We need to be aware of the vulnerable state of our families and the increased likelihood of child abuse,” said CAPS CEO Melinda Konrath-Fielding. “The stay-at-home orders mean the routines are disrupted, unemployment rises, and children are isolated from others who care. And any time there are increased levels of stress, children are at higher risk of abuse. CAPS is preparing for that possibility.”
The funds raised, CAPS officials said, will enable CAPS to work alongside parents to help them strengthen their families through education and home visiting services. By helping families become more resilient and giving them more tools for parenting, parents are better able to cope with stressful situations, the news release reads. The organization also serves families by offering supervised visitation services, forensic interviews for children when sexual abuse is suspected, community education on recognizing and preventing child abuse, and CASA services.
For more information on the Nurture the Nest fundraiser for CAPS visit their website at www.CAPSElkhart.org.
DNR postpones some urban catfish stocking until September
DNR’s urban catfish stocking program will postpone some catfish stocking scheduled for April until late September.
According to the Indiana Department of Natural Resources, the urban catfish program stocks catchable-size channel catfish ranging from 14-18 inches into 10 water bodies located in designated urban areas around the state. For a list of these water bodies, see wildlife.IN.gov/7508.htm.
An estimated total of 5,000 channel catfish will be stocked this year, with 10 lakes scheduled to receive 2,000 fish in late April-early May and 1,000 fish in early June. The other 2,000 fish will be stocked in late September.
East Fork State Fish Hatchery has extra resources available after the DNR’s cancellation of the 2020 muskie and walleye egg collection. East Fork SFH usually houses the muskie and walleye eggs and fry. The stocking of those 2,000 catfish will coincide with the third and final free fishing day of this year Sept. 26. Because the catfish will be withheld from stocking longer, they will also be larger at the time of stocking, DNR officials said.
For more information, visit DNR’s fish stocking website at wildlife.IN.gov/5457.htm.
Parkview Health adds COVID-19 Symptom Checker to website
Parkview Health has added a free COVID-19 Symptom Checker to its website. Available at parkview.com/covid19symptomchecker, the interactive tool allows patients to complete a self-assessment and be directed to appropriate care.
Those who think they may have symptoms of COVID-19 or believe they have been exposed, can use the Symptom Checker to walk through a self-assessment and get feedback on recommended next steps.
The Symptom Checker replaces Parkview’s previous online screening webpage for COVID-19. The new tool has been updated to follow the latest clinical guidance and direct patients to more options for treatment, including virtual health care, or in-person care at one of PPG’s respiratory clinics or in an emergency room.
Parkview officials said this is an educational tool and doesn’t replace medical care. Patients should always call 911 or go to a nearby emergency room for urgent medical situations.
Drive-through testing open for health care workers, first responders
There is a free COVID-19 drive-through testing clinic open through Wednesday at Ivy Tech Community College Fort Wayne – Coliseum Campus, 3800 N. Anthony Blvd., Fort Wayne.
The clinic will run from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. each day until testing supplies run out.
They are open to symptomatic health care workers, first responders and essential workers.
Testing is also available to symptomatic individuals who live with one of these workers.
Testing also is available people who have symptoms of COVID-19 and underlying medical conditions that put them at higher risk, such as obesity, high blood pressure or heart disease.
Testing is limited to one individual per vehicle. All individuals must be Indiana residents and present state-issued identification at the time of testing.
Symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, and/or new loss of taste or smell.
Those who develop emergency warning signs for COVID-19 should get medical attention immediately. These include trouble breathing, persistent pain or pressure in the chest, new confusion or inability to arouse, and/or bluish lips or face.
Elkhart to continue with essential personnel only
In response to Gov. Eric Holcomb’s recent extension of his “Shelter In Place” executive order through May 1, the city of Elkhart will continue to operate with essential personnel only.
Elkhart officials stated in a news release that during this time, city officials “will not jeopardize the safety of the people of Elkhart, so the first responders, utility operators, inspectors, etc., will continue to maintain the highest level of safety and quality assurance as they normally would. All other staff has been reduced to an ‘on-call’ capacity. Those who are able to work from home will be doing so including all department heads.”
During this time, all staff, full and part-time, will be paid their regular salaries, the release reads.
Mayor Rod Roberson said, “Here in Elkhart County, our cases continue to rise. We have not yet hit our peak and it is vital we stay the course to ensure our efforts over the past several weeks have not been in vain. While following safety guidelines, we are continuing to provide the people of Elkhart the necessary services they need and deserve. We encourage our residents to utilize the MyElkhart311 app to report any issues they experience and we will evaluate those needs and communicate when we are able to resolve those issues. We are grateful for all of the sacrifices Elkhart is making to continue to slow the spread of this virus.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.