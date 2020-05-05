The number of people who tested positive for the novel coronavirus increased in every local county, but none as many as in Noble County Tuesday.
St. Joseph County was the only local county to report a death, the county's 21st.
In Noble County, there were 36 new positive cases reported by the Indiana Department of Health on its website Tuesday afternoon. That brings the total number of cases in Noble County to 122.
Dr. Terry Gaff, Noble County’s health officer, said of the 36 cases, 34 were from one nursing home that already had coronavirus identified in it. He said the cases were found as part of general testing of the entire facility.
“Those were cases that we expected to be positive because of the outbreak of the nursing home,” he said. “It’s an artifact of all of the tests being done at once at a nursing home where the virus was already present.”
The 34 were all patients at the facility, he said.
Another nursing home in the county, which also had residents test positive previously, is doing general testing as well, he said. Gaff expects more cases there as well.
“But we have not seen an outbreak in any of the other nursing homes in the county -- yet. As of this morning,” he added. “I’m not willing to say that for tomorrow.”
These patients are elderly and have preexisting problems, Gaff said. “There are none of them we believe are terminally ill at this time.” But, he stressed, that could change in a moment. “It can be devastating,” he said. “We want people to know this is a serious disease. … I would simply ask that people follow the guidelines that have been outlined. And if they go outside their homes, wear a mask.”
Elkhart County was second in the number of new positive cases locally, with 21 new positive cases, bringing that total to 342.
Here are Tuesday's numbers:
Statewide — 21,033 positive cases, up 541; 1,213 deaths, up 62; 115,834 tested, up 2,550.
Elkhart County — 342 positive cases, up 21; 13 deaths, zero new; 2,577 tested, up 115.
LaGrange County — 33 positive cases, up three; two deaths, zero new; 187 tested, up 18.
Noble County — 122 positive cases, up 36; 14 deaths, zero new; 426 tested, up 22.
Kosciusko County — 38 positive cases, up one; 1 death, zero new; 668 tested, up 35.
St. Joseph County — 687 positive cases, up 19; 21 deaths, up one; 4,005 tested, up 190.
Marshall County — 32 positive cases, up one; one death, zero new; 518 tested, up 33.
enFocus launches resources website
Elkhart-based enFocus, a nonprofit that attracts talent to regional organizations to drive
innovation and build stronger communities, launched a website to provide Elkhart County residents with up-to-date COVID-19 resources.
As Elkhart County continues to face economic challenges brought on by efforts to curb the coronavirus spread, a number of area nonprofits, government organizations and businesses are working to provide support to residents. Recognizing a need for a comprehensive
tool to share this information, a team of enFocus Fellows took the initiative to create a website, www.elkhartcountycovid19.com. The site is designed to not only connect those in need to critical assistance, but also support residents who are adjusting to a new way of life. It provides access to a broad range of resources from testing sites and financial assistance, to remote learning and virtual activities for families.
Mike Altenburger, of enFocus, noted “a number of community organizations including the Community Foundation of Elkhart County, the Elkhart County Convention and Visitor Bureau, and the Community Resilience Guild supported our efforts and helped us bring
these resources together. We hope the site will grow to be a community resource for sharing COVID-related information and connecting residents to the information they need.”
To support generating awareness around www.elkhartcountycovid19.com, enFocus is encouraging Elkhart County organizations that work with individuals or families in need to link to the site and help promote it. Additionally, as organizations have time-sensitive COVID-19 updates or additional resources to include, enFocus welcomes submissions to the SHARE tab on the site.
Today through May 12 set aside to honor nurses
Nurses Week is celebrated nationally every year, beginning today, May 6, and ending May 12, the birthday of Florence Nightingale, the founder of modern nursing. In 1993, the American Nurses Association proclaimed this week would permanently be designated as National Nurses Week to recognize the contributions nurses make to their communities.
In 2017, Mayor Jeremy Stutsman honored Goshen Health and its nurses with a proclamation recognizing Nurses Week locally as May 6 to May 12 in Goshen. This year he will renew the proclamation.
“We are so proud of our nurses,” said Julie Crossley, Chief Nursing Officer at Goshen Health. “Their dedication – to their profession, to our patients and to providing exceptional, compassionate care – are critical to Goshen Health being able to fulfill our mission of improving the health of our community. I feel privileged and humbled to work with such exceptional Colleagues who have taken outstanding care of our community during the COVID-19 crisis, just as they do throughout the year.”
City of Elkhart ready to ‘return to work’
Mayor Rod Roberson and his team have developed and distributed a “Return to Work” plan for the city of Elkhart and its staff. Working in tandem with department heads, city officials said each department has studied the health and safety guidelines distributed by state and federal authorities and health experts and have put together a unique plan tailored to their departments.
At this point, Elkhart is ready to implement new safety protocols as it ramps up its work heading into the summer months, city officials stated in a news release.
All city facilities, with the exception of the Lerner Theatre and city rental facilities, will be open beginning Monday. Public and staff-only spaces will be prepared with a focus on safety, efficiency, and accessibility. Staff members have been returning to work and will continue to do so no later than May 11, city officials said.
“Although many areas of our lives have gone quiet during this time, the city of Elkhart has continued to provide a level of service to our people. We’re all anxious to get back to our new normal and each and every department head has approached that with safety as the top priority,” Roberson said.
Roberson will take questions and talk about this plan in more detail during his virtual town hall Wednesday at 6 p.m.
