NAPPANEE — The Round Barn Theatre opens "When Calls the Heart: The Musical" Thursday.
This musical is a brand-new adaptation of Janette Oke’s beloved tale of the same name. With a script and original music and lyrics by RBT Executive Producer Christy Stutzman and directed by guest director Allison Bibicoff, this is a production that "will have you laughing, crying and wanting more," the press release indicates.
Told in a classic way and true to the original story by Janette Oke, The Round Barn Theatre's original production, "When Calls the Heart: The Musical" brings to life the story of a young, successful teacher, Elizabeth Thatcher, and her adventures and misadventures from the booming city of turn-of-the-century Toronto to the wild and rugged prairies of the Canadian West, according to a synopsis from RBT. Willful and a bit headstrong, Elizabeth says goodbye to the life of privilege she has known and blazes her own trail of adventure while learning to trust God and follow her heart. She crosses paths with several interesting characters, makes life-long friendships, gets into some hilarious situations, and is unexpectedly swept off her feet by a handsome Mountie, only for him to be assigned a new post, even further west in the wilderness.
Talitha McDougall-Jones plays the lead role as Elizabeth Thatcher and Jordan Pearson plays her love interest, Jack Delaney, the Canadian Mountie.
Hope Nofziger, who played Aunt March in "Little Women," Mrs. Dilber, and Mrs. Fezziwig in "A Musical Christmas Carol," will deliver another performance as she reprises her role as the beloved Anna Peterson.
It is the largest cast Round Barn Theatre has had for any production since coming under new ownership in 2020 and includes local youth performers, Kylie Sark and Hailey Cullup rotating the role of Sally; lliana Lee and Annaleece Sloat; rotating the role of Kathleen Thatcher; Raife Ramsey and Noah Hallam rotating the role of Lars Peterson; Levi Palgulata playing the role of David Clark; Caedon Minnett and Julian Goeglein rotating the role of Andy; Claire Palgulata and Maci Miller rotating the role of Else Peterson; and Lila Maller serving as female child understudy.
With an original musical score including 22 songs composed by Stutzman of Middlebury and orchestrations by John E. Coates, of Nashville, the production is directed by Allison Bibicoff, a California native; music direction by Sandy Hill, of Goshen; Artistic Director Adam Sahli, of Elkhart; lighting design by Alex Koontz, of Goshen; costume direction and design by Angela Sahli; choreography created and designed by Cat Tron, of New York, and Eleni Hanson, of Fort Wayne; sound design by MoJo Sound Productions; Stage Manager Parker Lane, of Nevada; and ASM Emma Evenson, also of Nevada.
Performances begin at 7:30 p.m. May 26 and continue through July 2. Performances will be held at The Round Barn Theatre at The Barns at Nappanee, 1600 W. Market St., Nappanee.
Ticket prices range from $13.95 to $37.95, with $67.95 dinner packages available for dining at the "The Barns Restaurant," or a special Hearties Weekend VIP Package from June 24 through 25 for $249.95.
