GOSHEN — Two new additions are flying into the Goshen sky at the seventh annual Rotors 'n Ribs this Friday.
For the first time, helicopter pilots will attempt a Guinness World Record, and Airport Manager Randy Sharkey said drones will be providing a show.
Rotors 'n Ribs is an annual event with pilots from the area flying their helicopters to Goshen Municipal Airport for a day of fun and education.
At this year’s Rotors ‘n Ribs, Sharkey is hoping to create a new Guinness World Record category at 8:15 p.m. He has spoken to people at Guinness, and they said they’ll do so if he can show them something impressive enough. Sharkey wants to have the most helicopters in a hover flight at once. He said he thinks they’ll be able to get Guinness’ attention if they can get 40 to 50 helicopters.
The celebration is open to pilots, helicopter owners and helicopter enthusiasts. Gates will open to the public at 6 p.m., and it will close after a fireworks show at 10:15 p.m. The gathering is free for guests coming in a helicopter, but it’s $20 per car. All money raised on Saturday is going toward America’s Freedom Fest’s air show next year.
There will be numerous activities for helicopter lovers to attend, including helicopter rides, educational seminars, flying demos, a fireworks show and a drone show. Helicopter rides from the Army Aviation Heritage Foundation will take guests up in a Vietnam-era Huey. The rides will start at 3 p.m., going in a wide circle around Goshen.
Sharkey has been flying helicopters for 20 years. He started Rotors ‘n Ribs as an alternative to paying for a full-fledged air show during the Great Recession.
“It’s been so successful that it has become one of the largest helicopter-only fly-ins in the country,” he said. “It has gained national recognition in the helicopter industry.”
Sharkey said he never would’ve thought something in a small city like Goshen would be so successful, but he is looking forward to carrying on the tradition. With good weather, he is expecting 40 to 50 helicopters and 3,000 to 4,000 people.
The outdoor event will be rain or shine. Sharkey said if the weather doesn’t turn out, they’ll do as much as they can, but it won’t be rescheduled.
There will be about eight food trucks at the event, serving ribs, ice cream, lemon shake ups and pretzels. Ribs will be provided from numerous food trucks, including Sweazy Q Catering.
“I am looking forward to the camaraderie of having other helicopter pilots join us, some familiar friends and hoping to meet new friends at this event,” Sharkey said. “For me, it’s the camaraderie but then also it’s the gratification of being able to offer a family-oriented event to the community that they can come out and enjoy.”
He is especially excited about the new drone show. Sharkey has never seen one in the area, and since drones are “trending,” he thought it would be a good idea. Sky Elements is putting on the helicopter-themed drone show for guests at 10 p.m. There will be 175 drones in the sky forming different figures and animations.
Sharkey said he sees air shows or fireworks, but this event is unique, and he is grateful for the opportunity.
For the official Rotors ‘n Ribs schedule, go to rotorsnribs.com.