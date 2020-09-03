GOSHEN — A work by Paul Root won the Best in Show award at this year's Arts on the Millrace celebration, and a piece by Sandra Perez earned the People's Choice award.
“The main inspiration for my art is the beauty of nature — to better understand it by studying and expressing it through pyrography (wood burning), and then to share that beauty and appreciation with others,” Root said of his artwork.
“I am in love with Hispanic-American literature and mix it up in my paintings as part of the visual narrative,” Perez said of her creative process. “I like to integrate not only words but different kinds of souvenirs, music sheets, tickets — giving each mixed-media collage painting its unique, exclusive flair and texture.”
ART SALE CONTINUES
Due to COVID-19-related health and safety concerns, Goshen's Arts on the Millrace is a virtual event this year. Now through Sunday, people have the opportunity to purchase work by local artists online at artsonthemillrace.org. Artwork can be viewed on the website or on the event's Facebook page.
"The 2020 Arts on the Millrace is essentially an online art sale," said Adrienne Nesbitt, the festival's director and co-founder. "It's also something that's very much needed right now. Nearly 90% of all in-person art festivals and related events have been canceled, and artists are definitely feeling the financial impact. Arts on the Millrace is a way for this arts-loving community to show its support."
For those wishing to avoid shipping and handling fees on their Arts on the Millrace purchases, a local "pick-up day" is set for Sept. 12. More information is available at artsonthemillrace.org.
