ELKHART — Now in its third year, the Elkhart Public Library’s Curbside Concerts series returns this Friday.
Audience Development Manager for the library, Sam Householder, explained that the concert series is just one of many services the library offers that aren’t directly related to books.
“We want to be a place for the community to gather,” he said. “There needs to be a diversification of library services. We’re more than just books. We want to be the third place that people thing about — they have their work, and their home, and there’s usually someplace else they’re looking to go whether it’s their church or a restaurant. We want to be a place people know they can come.”
Later in the summer, the library will be having a classic movie series. Throughout the summer and fall, they’ll host author visits, and monthly painting classes.
“It’s about trying to get people to think about the library in a different way,” Householder explained. “It’ doesn’t always have to be about books.”
While the library has been working toward becoming a center for a variety of media, entertainment, and educational resources for several years, the idea for this series came in 2019, when Trevor Wendzonka, chief marketing officer at Elkhart Public Library, and local drummer and educator Sonny Carreño were reminiscing on The Beatles’ final concert on the rooftop of Apple Corps building in London in 1969. The series didn’t come to into fruition in 2019, but then COVID-19 struck and ironically left the perfect opportunity for the library’s concert series idea.
“It, sort of, shifted to this, ‘The only way we can get people together is outside,’” Householder explained. The concert series went so well that now its entering into its third year.
This year’s concert series will feature five local bands over the course of six weeks, culminating in a final show from Chicago-based jazz band following the fireworks display at Jazz Festival.
“We look for bands that we feel fit within what we’re looking for, music that’s going to appeal to a wild variety of people, that’s going to be family-friendly and we reach out,” Householder said. “It’s about finding acts that have a diversity of music as well as fitting into what we want the series to be.”
This year’s series begins with Zach DuBois this Friday. All concerts begin at 7 p.m., except for the final one.
Darryl Buchanan’s Soul and Motown AllStars will perform May 20, and Anna P.S. will take the rooftop on May 27, followed by Tumbleweed Jumpers on June 3. High Gravity is scheduled to perform on June 10, and LowDown Brass Band will be the final act of the series on June 17 at 10 p.m. following the fireworks show.
Bands play on the library’s garage roof, 300 S. Second St., Elkhart, while the audience enjoys the show from the parking lot. The shows are open to all ages and free to the public.
Adults may purchase a drink or band merchandise during the show from the curbside pickup window. Cash or card payment will be available.
That Guy’s Ribs will be on site on May 20 and June 17, and Ben’s Soft Pretzels will be on site May 13, May 20, May 27, June 10 and June 17.
Visit MyEPL.org/curbside for more information, and register for the shows on the library’s Facebook page, Facebook.com/myepl.
