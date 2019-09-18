GOSHEN — A small fire damaged part of the roof of a Goshen Health building Wednesday.
Goshen firefighters responded to the Goshen Heart & Vascular Center at 5:11 p.m., using a ladder truck to climb to the top of the building on the Goshen Hospital campus at High Park Drive and South Main Street.
Light smoke was seen coming from the roof, apparently originating in the area of a stone facade on the back side of the building.
Staff members were inside when the fire started, and all evacuated safely, said Shannon McNett-Silcox, Goshen Health's marketing director. She couldn't give a number on how many people were there, though she said no patients were in the building at the time.
McNett-Silcox also said a roof project had been underway at the center prior to Wednesday's incident.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
While firefighters were still at the scene, McNett-Silcox said after the situation is deemed under control, fire personnel and Goshen Health representatives would walk through the building to determine whether it's safe and appropriate to open for patient services Thursday.
The center's staff provides care for heart attack patients and also offers heart-health services.
