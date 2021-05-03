ELKHART — An Elkhart man died, and a Mishawaka man was injured, as a result of a single-vehicle crash Saturday.
Cordero Love, 28, Elkhart, lost control of the SUV he was driving on U.S. 20 and left the road, with the SUV rolling into a ditch near C.R. 22 around 10:05 p.m., Elkhart County police said in a news release.
Love and a passenger in the vehicle, Quentin Brown, Mishawaka, were both taken to Memorial Hospital in South Bend to receive treatment for their injuries. However, Love later died at the hospital, police said.
The crash is under investigation.
