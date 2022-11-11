NAPPANEE — Roland’s Meat Processing of Nappanee is recalling some pork products sold since July of this year.
According to the Indiana State Board of Animal Health, the following products were produced without proper records to ensure the meat was fully cooked to a safe temperature:
• Smoked Pork Bacon: package dates: July 5, Aug. 9, Aug. 23, Sept. 13, Sept. 20, Sept. 27, and Oct. 25.
• Smoked Pork Hocks: package dates: Sept. 13
• Smoked Pork Ham Roast: package dates: Aug. 23 and Sept. 20
Products affected by this recall are labeled with the product name and “Roland’s Meat Processing” and bear the Indiana mark of inspection “IND. INSP. & PASSED BOAH EST. 24” in an outline of Indiana. The recall applies only to the listed products with the associated package dates.
Products were sold at the following locations:
• Acorn Acres, 362 Indiana Boundary Road, Chesterton
• Eyrich, 108 S. Main St, Bourbon
• Amor, 20944 14 B Road, Culver
• Amor booth at the Culver Farmers Market
• Hertel’s Berkshire Farms, 25638 C.R. 52, Nappanee
Consumers who possess recalled product should not consume it. Return the product(s) to the place of purchase. Consumers should also check their freezers for unused portions.
No illness has been associated with these products. Consumers are reminded to use safe handling and cooking practices for all uncooked meat.
No other Roland’s Processing products are part of this recall.