ELKHART — Maria Rojas has joined the staff of the Greater Elkhart Chamber of Commerce as a small business advisor.
In her role, she will be a liaison between Greater Elkhart small businesses and the Chamber and is responsible for assisting startups, entrepreneurs, and existing businesses, a news release stated.
Rojas will provide personalized coaching and support to help individuals navigate the complex world of entrepreneurship. She will help the budding entrepreneur develop business plans; the start-up create a mindset that will keep them focused; and motivate the established small business owner to develop a strategic approach to achieve success.
Maria is bilingual, with over 15 years of global experience in project management, planning, and execution.
“Originally from Venezuela, she has a passion for helping entrepreneurs,” the release added.
Her office hours will be Tuesday and Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Those wanting to schedule a counseling appointment with Maria should complete the form at www.elkhart.org/small-business-advisor.