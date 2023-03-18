GOSHEN — Itzel Rodriguez Medina, a registered nurse in The Birthplace at Goshen Hospital received Goshen Health’s Diseases Attacking the Immune System award recently for care she provided a patient who lost her baby.
The award is part of an international program that honors and celebrates the skillful, compassionate care nurses provide every day, a news release stated.
The nomination from patient Bredi Lane read: “I was triaged into The Birthplace for my son not moving. We found out at 32 weeks that he was gone. Itzel was my night nurse for the three days I was there. She was exceptional with her care going above and beyond! She would talk quietly and explain everything to me. She came in quickly when we called for her and made sure my needs were met.
“Every morning she came in and let me know she was leaving. She would say goodbye and rub my arm letting me know she was thinking of me. When it was time to deliver my son, she was right by my side reassuring me I was going to be okay, and I could do it. The last night before we were discharged, she came in and asked to give me a hug and said how sorry she was about my son. She went above and beyond what any nurse I have ever had did!”
The DAISY Foundation, who promotes and distributes the awards, was established by the family of J. Patrick Barnes after he died from complications of the auto-immune disease ITP in 1999. During his hospitalization, they appreciated the care and compassion shown to Patrick and his entire family.
“When he died, they felt compelled to say ‘thank you’ to nurses in a very public way,” the release added.
