GOSHEN — Patients now have an option of robotic-assisted bariatric surgery at Goshen Physicians Center for Weight Reduction.
Dr. Denise Murphy began using the da Vinci robotic-assisted surgery system for gastric bypass in June and sleeve gastrectomy procedures in January at Goshen Hospital.
“Robotic-assisted technology has been a part of our surgical program for more than a decade,” said Randy Christophel, Goshen Health president and CEO. “The addition of this advanced technology for weight loss surgery means more patients can stay close to home for life-changing procedures that are less invasive than traditional surgery.”
Robotic assistance allows surgeons to perform routine and complex surgeries with more precision and control than with conventional procedures. The surgeon uses only a few small incisions, similar to laparoscopic surgery. High-definition, 3D imaging allows the surgeon to see more clearly with magnification — enhancing visualization, especially for internal organ areas that are difficult to reach by hand.
Most patients experience less pain after robotic-assisted surgery and have shorter stays in the hospital. They can recover more quickly with fewer complications and return to normal activities in less time.
Murphy, who has provided bariatric surgery services at Goshen Physicians Center for Weight Reduction since 2004, completed additional robotic training on the da Vinci robotic-assisted surgical system over the last year.