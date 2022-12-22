DR. WALLACE: I'm over 18 and would like to enlist in the military. I come from a rough background and a difficult family life. I've been thinking for some time about how to add discipline and structure into my life, and this seems to me like a good chance to do it and get paid at the same time.
I also understand that when members of the military complete their service time, they often become highly desired employees to various types of private companies. For all of these reasons, I'm strongly considering making this decision very soon.
I do have one concern, and it's that back when I was just turning 16 years old, I made a stupid mistake and took an illegal substance one time way back then. Now I'm worried this may disqualify me from serving in the military. I know that the application process involves a drug test, and this has me very worried. Do you think I would fail this test if I take it? — Leaning Toward Enlisting, via email
LEANING TOWARD ENLISTING: I feel that with the passage of over two years, you are extremely likely to pass the required drug test. You were very wise never to repeat your one mistake, and if discipline and structure are what you're seeking, the military will indeed provide that for you.
I spent two years in the U.S. Navy, and that experience still benefits me today in various ways. I encourage you to not worry about your sole transgression years ago and to proceed if you indeed make your decision to enlist in one of the branches of our military.
Everything you mentioned about future job skills and marketability within the private sector upon your reentry into civilian society at the completion of your duty is true. A successful military career, even a short one, can pay a lifetime of future dividends to you.
DR. WALLACE: I'm a girl who is 16 and I'm now old enough to date. I like a certain boy, and I have friends who tell me that this boy really likes me.
This is all good, but my problem is that I see this boy looking at me at school sometimes, but if I look at him, he will quickly look away and walk somewhere else.
So I waited for a few more weeks to see if he would ever approach me, but he has not. I think this is strange, since two of my good friends know his friends and they all tell me that he has this huge crush on me!
What can I do to get him to talk to me, and to hopefully ask me out on a date? — Still Waiting, via email
STILL WAITING: It appears to me that this boy is likely shy and nervous about approaching you even if he truly does like you a lot at this point. Many teenagers, especially those in the 15- to 16-year-old range, are very, very nervous about dating for the first time.
Therefore, it might be best for you and your friends to arrange some group outings to a sports event, music event or any other school event that might be suitable. Other possible venues for a group outing would include a trip to a local mall or movie theater.
Be sure to have your friends invite this boy and his friends as part of the group also. This way, at some point you can go up to him at the outing and simply introduce yourself to him. This should provide you both a comfortable way to say hello to each other in person and to gradually get to know each other better.
If a few of these group events can be arranged and accomplished, it won't be long until the two of you know each other a whole lot better. I can't promise any dates, but I can promise that having the two of you meet and talk would be an important first step toward any possible future dates together.