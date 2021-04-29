DR. WALLACE: I’m an only child who lives with my mom and dad. I’m a good student and I’m just finishing up my freshman year of high school. I’m mature for my age and have told my parents that I don’t need a babysitter when they have to go out of town without me.
My mom and dad need to make a few trips to a new town to look for a new house because my dad got a promotion, and soon he will be transferred to a new city.
My mom and dad will be gone for four days. I am trying to talk my parents into letting me stay by myself while they’re gone. But my parents have already contacted a neighbor who said she would stay with me in our house while they are gone.
Don’t get me wrong, our neighbor is a nice lady, but I don’t need a babysitter because I’m capable of taking care of myself. I’m 15 and am very independent. I can even cook my own meals.
I think paying this lady to watch me take care of myself is a waste of my parents’ money. What do you think? If you agree with me, I’m going to show your answer to my parents. — Self-Sufficient Girl, via email
SELF-SUFFICIENT GIRL: I’m confident that you are indeed capable of taking care of yourself for the time that your parents are going to be away. But because you’re only 15, I do agree with them on this issue.
I know that having a trusted adult stay with you will give your parents peace of mind; she will also keep you company. You and I know you can likely do just fine on your own, but for your parents’ peace of mind, for your personal safety and for the company you’ll benefit from, be a team player and accept their decision this time.
Later in your life you’ll have all the alone time you’ll ever want for whatever period of time you may wish.
DR. WALLACE: My dad played professional soccer for a while when he lived in Great Britain, and he was a very talented player. He’s well known across the British Isles and Europe. Our family now lives in California, and I’m going to be playing competitive soccer, too, starting this summer. My dad wants to coach the team I’m on, and that prospect has caused me a lot of anxiety.
I’m worried that my father will get really upset if I don’t make every goal or am not up to his very lofty standards.
Would it be better if I played on another team, one where he’s not the coach? — Superstar’s Son, via email
SUPERSTAR’S SON: My advice is to plan to play on the team your father will coach. Sometimes parent-coaches do put a bit more pressure on their own children than other members of the team. No professional athlete played a perfect career. Trust me, your father committed his share of errors and misses over the years, likely more than he would care to remember.
If you do receive some tough criticism from him, remind him that you’re human and are trying to do your best. Ask him for positive tips rather than criticism. Sometimes a blunt reminder in this fashion is all a dad needs to snap back into the mode of exuding nurturing encouragement.
Let’s hope that after you commit an error, your father treats you like he would treat all his players — with respect and positive encouragement. Athletic competition should be exciting and enjoyable for players, coaches, parents and fans. I do have one final bit of advice for you: Make sure your dad reads your letter and my reply to you!
