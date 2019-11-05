ELKHART — Democrat Rod Roberson defeated Republican Dave Miller for Elkhart mayor in Tuesday’s election.
Roberson will succeed outgoing Republican Mayor Tim Neese next year.
Roberson, a former City Council member, received 3,599 votes to Miller’s 2,773, according to unofficial results tabulated just before 8 p.m. Tuesday. Miller served as Elkhart mayor from 2000 through 2008.
Neese ended his campaign for a second term amid criticism of the city’s police leadership over the handling of several misconduct cases.
Miller issued a statement to his supporters Tuesday night, telling them he was sorrier about how his loss impacts those who worked hard on his campaign and contributed money to it.
“Elections are better if there is a spirited campaign that provides the voters with useful information, contrast and a choice,” Miller said. “I am grateful God chose me to offer that choice. I am grateful to all of you who believed enough in me to enable us to run a strong, positive, visionary, professional campaign. I am proud of our effort, and proud of all of you who gave so much to bring us so close.”
He said the campaign had a positive effect on him and his family, and hopefully the city.
“The best part about running for office has been making new friends and getting reacquainted with so many old friends. I have had the time of my life. It has re-energized me in a way that I don’t know what else could have. This journey has been wonderfully fun.”
ELKHART COUNCIL
Elkhart also had contested races for six City Council seats. For council District 1, Gerry Roberts defeated Richard Shively 527-440. For District 2, Brian A. Thomas received 443 votes while Andrew Strycker received 396. For District 6, Democrat Tonda Hines beat out Republican Pam Kurpgeweit 410-294. For the at-large council seats, Mary M. Olson earned a spot with 3,013 votes, as did Kevin Bullard with 2,939 and Arvis L. Dawson with 2,935.
Races for the council’s three other seats were uncontested, as were races for Elkhart city clerk and Elkhart city court, the ballot shows.
MILLERSBURG COUNCIL
Voters in the Millersburg Council’s 2nd Ward had a choice of two candidates on their ballots Tuesday. Republican candidate Austin Tuner won his very first political race when he received 41 votes to defeat the Rev. Dr. James Walter Clifton of the American Free Soil Party. Clifton garnered 37 votes.
“I am really looking forward to it,” Turner said Tuesday night about serving on the Town Council.
He added he has no set agenda for serving on the council, but will be considering what can be done about improving the look of a handful of properties in town.
“There are quite a few properties, I wouldn’t call it an eyesore … just a lot of little things that can be cleaned up,” Turner said.
He added that there is also a lot of appreciation in the town for people who take care of their property.
Overall, he said the town is in good shape.
“Millersburg, especially with the RV factories, as a town is doing fairly well,” Turner said.
The uncontested Millersburg races were in Ward 1, with Dean Smith receiving 72 votes. In District 3 James Winkler tallied 67 votes. Mackenzie Taylor had the support of 76 voters in her uncontested clerk-treasurer race.
BRISTOL RACES
In the Bristol clerk-treasurer’s contest, Democrat Cathy Antonelli defeated Republican Bonnie Frye 141-104. Antonelli will be replacing Mary Ryman, who has served as clerk-treasurer for 46 years and decided not to seek re-election.
Three at-large Bristol Town Council seats were uncontested. Jeff Beachy received 191 votes, Floyd Lynch received 174 votes and Delbert Schrock received 178 votes.
