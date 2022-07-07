GOSHEN — Two men accused of robbery and impersonating police officers had their initial hearing Thursday morning in Elkhart County Circuit Court with Judge Michael Christofeno.
According to an affidavit from Goshen city patrol officer Kraig Caridine, Jessie Haradon, 40, Warsaw, and Joseph Thompson, 37, homeless, were arrested June 30 at 5:56 p.m. after the department received a report of an auto theft in progress near Walmart, 2304 Lincolnway East.
The two men reportedly matched the description provided by dispatch of two suspects, both wearing black Batman shirts, and traveling north toward parked trailers along Eisenhower North, near Century Drive, in a stolen vehicle.
Prior to the incident, Walmart’s asset protection associate Demetrio Torres said the suspects had stolen a brown hat, two dark-colored ball caps, two black Batman shirts, a bag of Doritos, New Balance shoes, and a flower pot from the store, and Haradon was observed on camera with several of the items. Torres also showed the officers footage of the two entering the store, when Haradon was wearing red sandals, which he later switched to the New Balance shoes without paying, and the brown hat. Thompson and Haradon both were observed on camera leaving all points of purchase without paying.
When officers arrived at the scene, Alan Bautista, 18, Goshen, told them he’d been in his black Dodge Charger in the Walmart parking lot when the two men approached him and informed him that they were police officers and “asked him to give all his stuff up,” the affidavit reads. Bautista gathered his belongings, including his key fob, walked away from his car and the two got in, attempting to start it.
At the pickup side door of the store, the two again approached him. Bautista said they held him down, and punched and kicked him. Bautista suffered a minor scrape to his arm from the incident and did not require medical attention.
A witness said she saw the incident and called for help, to which Haradon or Thompson told her to get away, and that Bautista was under arrest. The suspects eventually fled northwest as more people began to arrive at the scene, leaving the two dark ball caps, a pair of red sandals, and a bag of Doritos behind the door. The brown cap was found inside Bautista’s car.
Haradon was found near a small creek in the Synergy lot at 2081 Century Drive, and Thompson was found hiding in bushes near the intersection of Eisenhower North and Century Drive.
Both men were transported to the Elkhart County jail and charged with attempted robbery, battery, theft, resisting law enforcement and impersonating a public servant. The advisory jail sentence for the combination of charges is roughly nine years.
ADDITIONAL CASES
Several Elkhart County residents accused of murder also made appearances in Thursday’s courtroom.
• Genessa Jones, charged with two counts of murder, is accused of setting fire to a home in the 1800 block of Oakland Ave., Elkhart, May 23, 2021.
Firefighters rescued a woman from the roof, and another man jumped from the roof. Firefighters found Dennis Witte and their son inside the home and took them to a hospital in Chicago, where they died from their injuries. A K-9 dog detected the presence of accelerants on the sides of the house.
The rescued woman told investigators she, her son, and Witte had spent the night at the other man’s house that Saturday night. It was about a day or so after the man had broken up with Jones, whom the woman told investigators had a history of discord with her, once threatening to fight her and set her on fire.
Jones’ ex-boyfriend, the man who had jumped from the roof, told investigators he and Jones had a fight May 21, 2021, which resulted in broken windows on his house and her car. He also alleged that during that fight, Jones had poured something on his house and tried to light it while threatening to “burn” it “down,” the affidavit said.
The morning of the fire, a witness said Jones was seen outside in the rear of the house about a half hour before the blaze was reported. Jones had also allegedly texted Witte about four hours before the fire with an apparent warning, according to texts quoted in the affidavit.
On Thursday, a trial status conference was held for Jones. Prosecution expects additional information from eyewitnesses to be prepared by the Aug. 1 trial date.
Other trial status conferences of the day also centered around the rescheduling of murder trials, many of which had also been scheduled for Aug. 1.
• Samuel Byfield, who is accused in the stabbing death of Wayne Bontrager, had a trial status conference where his attorney, Matthew Johnson, asked for a continuance as they continue to await competency evaluations.
Byfield was initially arrested on charges of attempted murder, robbery, battery with a deadly weapon, theft, and leaving the scene of a crash, but his charge was increased to murder, and his bond revoked after the victim died as a result of injuries sustained. According to court documents, Byfield was test-driving one of Bontrager’s vehicles from Bontrager’s Meadowlark Cars Goshen lot, when Byfield and Bontrager got into an altercation, which resulted in Byfield pulling Bontrager from the vehicle and attacking him with a knife. Bontrager died May 8 as a result of the attack.
Johnson told the court that of the two competency evaluations requested, the results of only one were completed and filed on July 6.
Byfield initially had a trial scheduled for Aug. 1, but due to a need for continuance as well as another murder trial, that of Jones, already scheduled for the day, Christofeno agreed to reschedule the trial for Feb. 6, 2023.
• A hung jury in June left Jordan Norton with little resolution regarding a murder he’s accused of.
In the trial, which ended June 10, Norton was determined guilty of two counts of battery by means of a deadly weapon, a Level 5 felony; and two counts of criminal recklessness, a Level 6 felony, on June 11, but Christofeno declared a mistrial on the murder.
As a result, Norton was back in court Thursday morning, with attorney Kathie Perry declaring indigence but stating that she and Andy Baldwin, Norton’s defense team, are considering keeping Norton’s case pro bono.
Norton will be sentenced Aug. 4 for the judgments of battery and criminal recklessness, but a new murder trial will take place at 8:30 a.m. Jan. 23, 2023.
• During Jordan Wolf’s trial status conference, Christofeno reminded Wolf to allow his attorney to speak for him, confirming his trial date of Aug. 15.
Wolf is accused of the murder of Forrest Howard in the 500 block of South Fifth Street in Elkhart June 19, 2021.
• Ruby Barcenas Medina pleaded guilty to an OWI resulting in death charge and reckless homicide.
Barcenas Medina confirmed in court that she lost control of the car she was driving at 80 miles per hour when it left C.R. 108 and struck a tree east of C.R. 31 July 29, 2021. One of her passengers, her boyfriend, 17-year-old Juan Avalos Jr., of Elkhart, was killed in the crash. Barcenas Medina and another passenger, Alan Gomez, Goshen, were injured and treated at Elkhart General Hospital, Elkhart County police said in a report at the time.
Barcenas Medina also informed the court that she and Gomez had their seatbelts on at the time of the crash, but Avalos did not.
Blood taken from Barcenas Medina at the hospital was tested as part of the investigation. A detective said an analysis found evidence of marijuana was in her system, according in a probable cause affidavit.
Judgment for the case is scheduled for Aug. 4 and will be pursuant to Barcenas Medina’s plea bargain.
• Paul Throesch almost successfully pleaded guilty to causing death while operating a vehicle with a controlled substance in the body during Thursday’s court session.
The charge stems from a four-vehicle crash in which investigators said Throesch, as one of the drivers, pulled out from a gas station next to the Six Span Crossing shopping center and into the path of an oncoming box truck on C.R. 17 near the Ind. 120 intersection Oct. 2, 2018, according to details in the probable cause affidavit in the case.
The vehicles collided, and the crash pushed the box truck into the opposite lanes where it was then struck by an SUV driven by Vincent Spirito of Elkhart. Spirito’s SUV was then rear-ended by another oncoming SUV. Spirito was injured in the crash, and he later died at a local hospital, police said.
While at the hospital, investigators had blood drawn from Throesch and tested. Analysis from a blood draw at the hospital showed Throesch had a marijuana metabolite in his system, as well as a sedative with levels “outside the therapeutic range,” the affidavit stated. A detective noted Throesch had a prescription for the sedative.
Throesch indicated to the judge that he was prepared to enter a plea bargain that would place him at the Indiana Department of Corrections for nine years, minus other mitigating factors including probation. Prior to the meeting, Throesch and his attorney, Nathaniel Hensen, had discussed the possibility of a transfer to Michigan’s department of corrections, but when Throesch brought it up to Judge Christofeno, he told the duo that he could not guarantee such a thing, being an Indiana-based judge.
They agreed to recess the plea bargain and further research the situation. Throesch’s trial, which was scheduled for Aug. 1, was continued to Jan. 23, 2023, to allow time to figure the situation out.