GOSHEN — A man, already doing time in a federal gun case, has started the process to resolve allegations he was involved in a robbery plot — a situation that led to an evacuation of a Walmart store in Elkhart last year.
Seth Allen, 30, appeared in Elkhart County Circuit Court for an initial hearing in the case Thursday. He faces a Level 3 felony count of conspiracy to commit armed robbery and a Level 6 felony count of impersonating a police officer, Senior Judge Terry Shewmaker said as he read the charges.
For this case, Allen was transported to Elkhart County from a federal prison in Kentucky where he’s been incarcerated for nearly a year in a separate case.
He and another man, Joseph Gerber, 39, of Warsaw, were arrested at a car parked outside the Walmart at 30830 Old U.S. 20 on March 21, 2018 after police responded to a report of a man wearing a bullet proof vest and wielding a knife, according to the probable cause affidavit in the case.
At the scene, police found Allen wearing the semblance of a police uniform shirt and a tactical vest, as well as a knife sheathed around his rear. Clubs, a gun and other objects were also found in the car, and Allen was heard muttering he was lied to and set up.
As police questioned Allen, he said he reluctantly agreed to help Gerber and a third man rob a person at a house, and he would be paid a cut of money. Allen anticipated getting a couple hundred dollars, the affidavit shows.
He also told police he was wearing a police officer costume as a joke, but also to appear intimidating during the planned confrontation, according to the affidavit.
Gerber at first claimed to police the situation was “a practical joke and a huge misunderstanding,” that the third suspect wanted he and Allen to dress up like police to pretend they’re raiding a friend. He then said the third suspect wanted help robbing a drug dealer at a house near the Walmart, the affidavit shows.
Police then had the store evacuated in order to search the building for the third suspect, but later learned the suspect had left the area before police arrived, according to the affidavit.
After his arrest, Allen was transferred to federal custody on a warrant. In June 2018, he pleaded guilty in a federal case to a charge of being a felon in possession of a handgun and was sentenced that October to 100 months in prison, court information shows.
Meanwhile, the robbery and impersonation charges were filed in Circuit Court that September. Allen asked earlier this year to resolve the allegations with a speedy case.
Allen was transported from Big Sandy federal prison in Inez, Kentucky to the Elkhart County Jail while the case is underway.
Judge Shewmaker entered a not-guilty plea on Allen’s behalf during Thursday’s hearing and appointed a public defender to represent him. He then scheduled the trial to begin Dec. 9 to fit a 180-day timeframe for Allen’s speedy resolution.
Gerber pleaded guilty in January to a Level 3 felony armed robbery charge in the robbery case and was sentenced to six years in prison in January, court information shows.
GUILTY PLEA
Several other hearings were held in Circuit Court Thursday.
Among them, Brent Ottman, 26, Elkhart, pleaded guilty to Level 4 felony count of possession of methamphetamine in a case filed last December. He also admitted to violating his probation in another case.
Ottman admitted to having between 10 and 28 grams of the drug when he was arrested in Elkhart in November 2018.
Terms of the plea agreement call for a six year prison sentence that includes placement in a therapeutic addiction treatment program. Two other counts in the case were dismissed. The sentence in the probation violation would be left to the judge’s discretion.
Judge Shewmaker accepted the plea and convicted Ottman. He then scheduled Oct. 10 as the date to sentence him.
