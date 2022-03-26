Like the Seneca Indians long ago, I wandered along the shores of Lake Ontario to various destinations, but unlike French explorer, Rene-Robert Cavalier Sieur de La Salle, who entered Irondequoit Bay in 1669, I knew where I was going.
Webster, NY
In 1837, Daniel Webster spoke at a Whigs rally in Rochester. The locals were so impressed with his eloquence that they named a town in his honor.
We’ve been here before. In 2017, I wrote about the passing of one of the most accomplished Concord High School graduates in my era, Dave Vigren. His accomplishments are well documents and can be found on the News website.
So, visiting his widow, Carol, was essential. She was a classmate and Maid of Honor in our wedding. We reminisced and had a nice visit. Unfortunately, her health is failing.
The Cobblestone on Main
Like on all road trips, I had to check-out a popular local joint. Located in a circa 1880 renovated church, this place is loaded with history. Many relics are still part of the décor.
I moseyed-up to bar where there were groups of local boys bantering with Courtney, the bartender. While I caught-up on emails, she poured me a local IPA that tasted more like a Hefe Weiss, but quite refreshing.
The menu has an international flare with Asian, French and Mexican dishes. The handhelds looked tempting, and I almost went with the salmon BLT until I saw it served in a bowl and eaten with a fork!
So, I drifted to the salads. There are five choices, and I decided on the romaine wedge. You can add a choice of any of six proteins, including a crab cake, and I went with that. Behold, out came one the size of a pancake and the salad had two romaine hearts. Talk about overload, but it was excellent! Under the creamy, chunky blue cheese dressing, the hearts were drizzled with a balsamic reduction. What a clever addition! The crab cake was spot-on, as well.
Another Quest
Whenever traveling east, I always look for the best oyster locations, and being just down the St. Lawrence from the Maritimes, there had to be oysters somewhere. Indeed, I found them in a renovated warehouse in the bowls of Rochester.
The Vesper Kitchen and Bar
Joe Foochi opened this eclectic, obscure gastropub in 2016, and even though you have to drive the wrong-way on a one-way street to get a parking space underneath the interstate, it has been on a roll since.
The menu is seafood heavy and one star is called “The Trust Fund” starter. This spread includes a Vesper martini, oysters, tuna tartare, Ceviche, caviar and olives. Well, blow me away!
Yet I came for oysters, and they had Nova Scotian flat oysters. Knowing they would be small, I still had to complete the quest! They were about the size of a quahog clam, but very briny and delicious! You could have swallowed them whole.
Next up, the black sea bass caught my attention. The plate included an unusual version of mashed potatoes (chunky russets) with two small filets perched on top. The fish was perfectly prepared! Coupled with the house specialty, pickled veggies, it was a delightful dish!
Scottsville
My task was on this trip was to make a presentation at a Kassow Robot distributor open house near this small berg. It was well attended, and the distributor had their robot tending a machine. It was a very effective demonstration with the robot not only loading and unloading the machine, but also opening and closing the machine access door.
What’d I Learn?
One of more popular cooking techniques in the area is called “French”. The procedure entails coating whatever protein with an egg batter. On my first night, I enjoyed Icelandic cod French. It was interesting, and if you like egg with your fish, go for it.
Another commonality is that Thousand Island dressing is used in lots of ways – especially on sandwiches. As written previously, it was created in the nearby Thousand Islands.
All this makes Northern New York another delightful destination.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.