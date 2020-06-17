GOSHEN — A new protest in the name of Black Lives Matter is scheduled to take place along city blocks in Goshen this afternoon.
Local organizer Michael Genau has called on residents to stand along main roads, closest to their homes, from around 3–6 p.m. as part of a non-violent stand against racism and white supremacy. The event follows demonstrations that have been held locally and nationwide in outrage against the deaths of people of color this year. They include George Floyd, who was killed by a police officer in Minneapolis May 25, and Breonna Taylor, who was killed by police in Louisville in March.
Genau said he’s working to have participants rally along Goshen roads with high traffic visibility, such as U.S. 33, Ind. 15, Main Street, Lincoln Avenue, College Avenue and Plymouth Avenue, during rush hours.
“We really want to increase visibility and get the message out to people all over town,” Genau said.
The idea is also to have a protest where instead of people clustered in one location, they’re more spread out as a way to help prevent spreading COVID-19.
Genau said he’s received support so far from local residents, Assembly Mennonite Church, Benton Mennonite Church, Berkey Avenue Mennonite Church and Maple City Health Care Center.
His goals are to stand as an ally in support of the approximately 1,000 Goshen residents who identify as black; to show Floyd’s death was not an isolated incident and that there are opportunities for racial healing here; and to call out white supremacist attitudes.
“To challenge those to rethink those views,” Genau said.
He plans to have a videographer driven along the route, starting around 5 p.m. at Walmart, 2304 Lincolnway East, and record protesters to capture the scope of the movement.
