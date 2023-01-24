MIDDLEBURY — The Town of Middlebury along with Elkhart County leadership are together undertaking a road construction project in a rural area of Middlebury.
On Monday, Elkhart County Commissioners approved two aspects of the project: the interlocal agreement for design work on the road, and another for construction work for utility improvements. The project was approved by commissioners Brad Rogers and Bob Barnes; Suzie Weirick was not in attendance.
Middlebury Town Manager Mary Cripe, explained that with the expansion of Jayco, a new RV storage lot, and an egg processing plant all in the works, the area of C.R. 20 and Ind. 13 is in need of a road improvement.
The project will see C.R. 20 and C.R. 37 to Ind. 13 widened to accommodate for increased truck and semi traffic to the area. With Jayco’s expansion to the west of C.R. 27, utilities are also needed in the area. Through a separate agreement with the town of Middlebury, Jayco will have water and sanitary sewer installed.
“With a water main, you don’t want to have a long dead-end line,” Cripe explained.
As a result, the water main will travel down C.R. 20, to C.R. 37, and back up to Ind. 13 to make a loop.
“With roadway reconstruction, we needed to be able to widen the right of way, and when you do that utilities have to relocate and it’s a timely process so we are currently in the right of way appraising part of the project,” she added.
The utility project is expected to be completed this year, with road improvements to follow in 2024.
The road improvement will increase the roadway by just a few feet, but for semis and trailers, those extra feet can be critical to safety while driving and turning.
Funding for the projects comes from the Elkhart County Redevelopment Commission’s Southeast Tax Increment Finance District, Middlebury’s Elroy Drive TIF, and the Middlebury East TIF.
Other items to come before the board include:
The commissioners approved use of the Goshen courthouse grounds for the city of Goshen’s Arbor Day celebration, to be held in conjunction with First Fridays on May 5. The celebration will take place from 4:30 - 8 p.m.
The Elkhart County Equal Opportunity Committee presented its plan to the commission, which included results of surveys wherein Elkhart County employees assessed their perception of diversity within their own departments.
The Elkhart County Redevelopment Commission saw a request for a mobilization fee approved by the commissioners. According to Kauffmann, a demolition project at 30723 Old U.S. Highway 20, Elkhart, experienced delays including NIPSCO retiring the property’s gas line, and a property ownership issue with a neighbor. The additional mobilization fee, priced at $2,030, was approved by the commissioners.
Commissioners also accepted from the Elkhart County Highway Department the approval of the Woodfield Trace Subdivision. The neighborhood lies north of C.R. 24 and east of C.R. 3.
The Elkhart County Commissioners voted to remove one property from a list of properties to be sold to Habitat for Humanity. Using the same process as last year, Habitat informed the county of its interest in nine additional parcels — properties that had gone through tax sale but remained unsold. Parcels reside on Cleveland Road, Middlebury Street, Hubbard Street, West Indiana Avenue, Leonard Avenue, Wolf Avenue, and West Garfield Avenue. A parcel located at 911 Wolf Ave. has been identified as of interest to a private party. As a result, the commissioners voted to remove the parcel from the resolution and leave it in tax sale for purchase.