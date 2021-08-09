GOSHEN — A Rochester company will head up a project to put fresh coats of paint on lane markings on county roads this year.
The Elkhart County Commissioners approved an agreement with The Airmarking Co. Inc. for the 2021 pavement marking and striping program during their meeting Monday. The business had submitted a bid of $476,000 for the work last week.
Transportation Manager Charlie McKenzie told the commissioners the project calls for covering more than 300 miles of roads in the county. That accounts for less than half of the total miles of local county roads, and McKenzie said the department has reduced the amount of road striping work over the past couple years due to costs. He also said the plans, though, are surpassing industry standards for road striping since they include roads that get about 1,500 vehicles per day. The standard, he said, is for roads with more than 3,000 vehicles a day.
McKenzie estimated the pavement marking and striping work should be complete by Oct. 29 as the project follows along with local road repaving and chip-and-seal projects.
PRECINCT NAME CHANGE
The county commissioners also approved a request to change the name of an election precinct in Elkhart for the sake of improving a data detail.
County Clerk Chris Anderson told the commissioners there is a precinct that covers Elkhart’s Wastewater Treatment Utility — a five-census-block area on the west side of Nappanee Street just south of the St. Joseph River. It’s a precinct due to the way Indiana House and Senate districts were re-drawn in 2011, but he said no voters live there.
“There will never be any voters in it,” Anderson said.
The county clerk’s office at the time had named the precinct, “Baugo A (NV),” with the “NV” in parentheses to note it as non-voting. However, Anderson said the parentheses as special characters in data fields causes program errors.
He said the Indiana Election Division has asked the county to change the name in order to eliminate the error. So, his proposed name change was simply, “Baugo A NV” with no parentheses.
The commissioners agreed and voted to approve it.
