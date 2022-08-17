Riverfest to return August 27

MIDDLEBURY — The Middlebury Parks and Recreation Department will be hosting Riverfest 2022 at Riverbend Park, 511 East Warren St., August 27, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
In its 12th year, Riverfest is an interactive event designed to showcase the value of freshwater, all of life’s dependance on it, and the value of the Little Elkhart River upon whose banks the festival takes place, a news release stated. Riverfest offers nature-based art and craft projects, games, natural resource educators and informational booths, and lots of “edutainment” about fresh water and the nature around us.
“Riverfest is the place for free kayak rides on the Little Elkhart River,” the release stated. “Your guides from Michiana Paddlers will introduce you to the river and to a fun outdoor sport throughout the event. You can also win a kayak of your own in a free drawing. Participate in the Regatta of Recyclables: Build your boat from materials provided and race it down the Little Elkhart River for cash prizes. Boat building materials and assistance will be available from 10 a.m. till noon when the boat race begins.”
At 10 a.m. there will be an “electro-fishing” demonstration by the City of Elkhart’s Natural Resource Division that will safely stun fish in a short span of the Little Elkhart River. Also this year, Indiana Wild will feature interesting live animals from around the world with a special program at 1 p.m. Whether from the other side of the world or just down-stream, all living things rely on water.
Food vendors will be available during the event. This year’s providers are Dougie’s Food Truck, Kings Barbeque, Papa’s Dippin’ Donuts, and Dips on the Vine Ice Cream. Sponsors include Jayco, Tri-state Hoof Trimming, Elkhart Chapter of Trout Unlimited, Hawkins Water Tech, Forks Country Line Store, First State Bank, Middlebury Optimist Club, and Varns and Hoover.
At the conclusion of the Indiana Wild program, the drawing for the kayak will take place. Winner must be present.
To learn more visit www.middleburyin.com/departments/park_and_recreation/programs_events_and_partners.php.