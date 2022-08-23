ELKHART — On Sept. 10, kayakers of all abilities and corporate sponsors will raise funds to help families in Elkhart County take on the challenges associated with the housing shortage by supporting Lacasa’s Elkhart River Challenge.
Lacasa’s second annual ERC features two courses and five divisions, according to a news release. A recreational course allows kayakers to casually paddle 6.6 miles from Rogers Park to Oxbow Park, in Goshen. The competitive course includes a 17.2-mile race from Rogers Park to Beardsley Park in Elkhart. There are four divisions within the competitive race, including Men over 50, Men under 50, Women over 50, and Women under 50.
Not only will the winners of each competitive division win a prize of $500, but all kayakers who finish the competitive course will also be entered into a drawing for $500.
The cost to participate is $50 per racer. For an additional $25, participants can rent a kayak, life vest and paddle, if needed.
Through the Elkhart River Challenge, Lacasa is also helping bring attention to Elkhart County’s “Blue Ways” with the help of its sponsors, participants, Goshen Parks & Recreation, Elkhart Parks & Recreation, the Elkhart County Parks, and Fawn River Kayak, the release added.
For ERC registration or sponsorship information visit elkhartriverchallenge.org.