River Bend Film Festival prepares to celebrate 20 years

GOSHEN — River Bend Film Festival is back and celebrating 20 years.
Tickets are on sale now for the festival, which begins April 20. With over 75 short films and a series of feature-length films, filmmakers in the festival this year come from 15 different countries.
“So many of these filmmakers who start with these short films have such beautiful stories to tell and they don’t have a real audience, but film festivals are when you get to go see those short films and they get to tell their stories,” River Bend Film Festival director Adrienne Nesbitt said.
Almost 50 filmmakers with films in the festival will also be in attendance.
River Bend Film Festival began as a one-day festival in 2002 on the IUSB campus and since moving to Goshen in 2016, has tripled in attendance size and length. This year, as part of the 20th anniversary celebration, another day Sunday, is also being added to the lineup. The last time the festival was in person was in 2019, although there was a 2020 festival which took place virtually.
Opening night is all locally made documentaries — one on a local family going through a medical emergency; another on Blosser’s Park, which is a forgotten island at the Goshen Dam Pond; and another about a business owner who worked to bring Jews to Goshen to help survive the Holocaust.
On Friday night, the festival will feature “Rudy,” a 1993 feel-good sports film spotlighting Notre Dame football player Daniel “Rudy” Ruettiger. Director David Anspaugh will do a Q/A following the showing and take input from the community about potential never-before-seen footage which will be added to the film for its 30th anniversary extended edition release.
On Thursday night, another documentary will focus on the band The Bergamots, known for spreading a message of unity with their music and together. The band will perform a complete concert following the showing.
But that’s scarcely the end of the film festivities.
The red carpet opens at 6 p.m. and from its morning through evening there will be wall-to-wall films until Friday afternoon. There will also be coffee talks with filmmaker panels — which are free to attend — workshops, and concerts throughout the weekend.
Single event tickets are $12 each and grant access to a single event, workshop, feature film, or shorts block during the festival’s duration.
The “Rudy” screening and Q&A is $20, and The Bergamot documentary screening and concert is $25. The special events can also be accessed with a coordinating day pass, weekend pass, or all-access pass.
The Friday Pass and Saturday Pass are $65 each and grants access to all films, ticketed events, and workshops on each day. The 3-Day Weekend Pass is $125.
The All-Access Pass is $225 and grants access to all films, ticketed events, guest parties, and snacks at the guest lounge for all three days of the festival.
Online ticket sales end at noon April 19. All ticket sales are final, with no refunds.
For more information, a complete schedule or to purchase tickets, visit https://RiverBendfilmfest.com.