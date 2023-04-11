 Skip to main content
centerpiece editor's pick
ANNIVERSARY EVENT
READY FOR ACTION

River Bend Film Festival prepares to celebrate 20 years

20230412-nws-rbff-pic1.JPG

River Bend Film Festival director Adrienne Nesbitt showcases a bag for the 20th anniversary of the River Bend Film Festival at the Goshen Theater Tuesday.

GOSHEN — River Bend Film Festival is back and celebrating 20 years.

Tickets are on sale now for the festival, which begins April 20. With over 75 short films and a series of feature-length films, filmmakers in the festival this year come from 15 different countries.

“So many of these filmmakers who start with these short films have such beautiful stories to tell and they don’t have a real audience, but film festivals are when you get to go see those short films and they get to tell their stories,” River Bend Film Festival director Adrienne Nesbitt said.

Almost 50 filmmakers with films in the festival will also be in attendance.

River Bend Film Festival began as a one-day festival in 2002 on the IUSB campus and since moving to Goshen in 2016, has tripled in attendance size and length. This year, as part of the 20th anniversary celebration, another day Sunday, is also being added to the lineup. The last time the festival was in person was in 2019, although there was a 2020 festival which took place virtually.

Opening night is all locally made documentaries — one on a local family going through a medical emergency; another on Blosser’s Park, which is a forgotten island at the Goshen Dam Pond; and another about a business owner who worked to bring Jews to Goshen to help survive the Holocaust.

RBFF23_David-Anspaugh.jpg

David Anspaugh

David Anspaugh was born in Decatur, Indiana, graduated from Indiana University and studied at the USC Graduate School of Cinematic Arts. His feature film debut was “Hoosiers,” which was nominated for two Academy Awards. Additional screen credits include: “Fresh Horses,” “Rudy,” “Moonlight and Valentino,” “Wise Girls,” “The Game Of Their Lives,” and “Little Red Wagon.”

Feature Film: Rudy | Screening + Q&A

FRIDAY, APRIL 21 | 7:30 P.M. Goshen Theater

$20 or Pass

On Friday night, the festival will feature “Rudy,” a 1993 feel-good sports film spotlighting Notre Dame football player Daniel “Rudy” Ruettiger. Director David Anspaugh will do a Q/A following the showing and take input from the community about potential never-before-seen footage which will be added to the film for its 30th anniversary extended edition release.

RBFF23_Nathaniel-Hoff-and-Jillian-Speece.jpg

Jillian Speece and Nathanial Paul Hoff are The Bergamot, an American indie folk/rock duo based in Brooklyn, New York. The group formed in 2010 in South Bend. Featured Film: State of Unity | Screening + Q&A SATURDAY, April 22 | 5:00 P.M. Goshen Theater $12 or Pass Featured Event: The Bergamot Concert SATURDAY, April 22 | 8:00 P.M. Goshen Theater $25 or Pass

On Thursday night, another documentary will focus on the band The Bergamots, known for spreading a message of unity with their music and together. The band will perform a complete concert following the showing.

But that’s scarcely the end of the film festivities.

The red carpet opens at 6 p.m. and from its morning through evening there will be wall-to-wall films until Friday afternoon. There will also be coffee talks with filmmaker panels — which are free to attend — workshops, and concerts throughout the weekend.

RBFF23_Kelly-Lohman.jpg

Kelly Lohman is a director and actor based in Los Angeles. She will be at the RiverBend Film Festival: Featured Event: Every Morning | Screening + Q&A SATURDAY, April 22 | 11:30 A.M. Goshen Theater Ballroom $12 or Pass
RBFF23_Madi-Goff.jpg

Madi Goff (they/she) is an actor, writer, and born and raised Texas “cowgirl.” You can see Goff at the Riverbend Film Festival: Featured Film: Every Morning | Screening + Q&A SATURDAY, April 22 | 11:30 A.M. Goshen Theater Ballroom $12 or Pass Featured Event: Movement for Actors and Improvisors FRIDAY, April 21 | 1:00 P.M. GoDance Studio $12 or Pass
RBFF23_Mary-Chieffo.jpg

Mary Chieffo is Klingon Commander turned Chancellor L’Rell on the Paramount+ series Star Trek: Discovery, and is known for her Shakespearean work. You can see her at the RiverBend Film Festival: Featured Film: Every Morning | Screening + Q&A SATURDAY, April 22 | 11:30 A.M. Goshen Theater Ballroom $12 or Pass Featured Event: Movement for Actors and Improvisors FRIDAY, April 21 | 1:00 P.M. GoDance Studio $12 or Pass

Single event tickets are $12 each and grant access to a single event, workshop, feature film, or shorts block during the festival’s duration.

The “Rudy” screening and Q&A is $20, and The Bergamot documentary screening and concert is $25. The special events can also be accessed with a coordinating day pass, weekend pass, or all-access pass.

The Friday Pass and Saturday Pass are $65 each and grants access to all films, ticketed events, and workshops on each day. The 3-Day Weekend Pass is $125.

The All-Access Pass is $225 and grants access to all films, ticketed events, guest parties, and snacks at the guest lounge for all three days of the festival.

Online ticket sales end at noon April 19. All ticket sales are final, with no refunds.

20230412-nws-rbff-pic2.JPG

The River Bend Film Festival is showcased on the marquee at the Goshen Theater Tuesday.

For more information, a complete schedule or to purchase tickets, visit https://RiverBendfilmfest.com.

Dani Messick is the education and entertainment reporter for The Goshen News. She can be reached at dani.messick@goshennews.com or at 574-538-2065.

