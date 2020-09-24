GOSHEN — COVID-19 has crippled the entertainment industry. But creative types being, well, creative, have turned to the internet to dazzle fans with online and drive-in concerts, script readings and awards shows.
And now, even fans of Goshen’s River Bend Film Festival can participate virtually. The 19th annual event, which begins Thursday and continues through Oct. 3, will be all online at riverbendfilmfest.com.
Along with celebrating movies and local moviemakers, the festival will feature workshops and guests from the film industry.
"Through the River Bend website, people can purchase a $50 pass and have access to absolutely everything the film festival has to offer," event director Adrienne Nesbitt said. "Or they can choose to purchase a short films pass for $35, which provides access to all seven blocks of short films. They can also buy $8 passes to individual film blocks, or purchase tickets to individual screenings or the other online events."
For those unable to participate during the three-day run of the festival, the online format offers viewers a seven-day window in which to watch the archived material.
Highlights of this year's River Bend Film Festival include:
• An actors workshop at 1 p.m. Friday with Chicago-based TV and theater director Kathy Byrne.
• Writer and producer Angelo Pizzo discussing the 1993 film "Rudy" at 8 p.m. Friday. Pizzo will talk about his creative process for this film as well as the legacy and connection this region has to the movie.
• Film make-up artist Sarah Elizabeth showing the best techniques for presenting yourself on Zoom. The demonstration is set for 2 p.m. Saturday. The workshop will take a fun turn as she creates “Zoombie” looks for Halloween. Elizabeth is a Goshen native and Goshen College graduate.
• Writer/actor Jordon Hodges, writer/director Chris Faulisi, actor Randy Pence and actor/producer Brett Baker will be talking with Nesbitt about their film "The Shade Shephard" (2019). They will discuss the process of conceptualizing, writing and creating a film, as well as their experience shooting a film in the Michiana area.
• A feature film screening of "Girls of Summer" by Indiana director John D. Hancock at 6 p.m. Saturday. Hancock's other films include "Bang the Drum Slowly," Prancer" and "Let's Scare Jessica to Death," the last of which will also be shown during the festival.
"The filmmakers featured during this year's River Bend festival have amazing stories to tell," Nesbitt said. "This is material you're probably not going to find on Netflix or Hulu. It's an art form, and it's important that we support the artists who produce it."
To purchase tickets and learn more about the festival, visit riverbendfilmfest.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.