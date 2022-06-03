MIDDLEBURY — Rise'n Roll was named America’s Greatest Donut by the Underground Donut Tour.
The company won a total of five different awards for various entries. Along with winning Overall Fan Favorite, Rise'n Roll also won four other categories: Greatest Cake Donut, Greatest Cinnamon Sugar Donut, Greatest Unique Filling and Greatest Unique Toppings.
They won Greatest Cake Donut for their new old-fashioned cake doughnuts in blueberry, chocolate and sour cream, which were released to the public on Thursday, just in time for Donut Day on Friday.
The cinnamon caramel doughnut was voted the most popular doughnut in America. Rise’n Roll will be awarded $500 as a prize for taking home the top spot. The company has decided to double the money and donate it to a local charity.
Rise'n Roll sources from the Midwest whenever possible and their recipes and products don’t change.
“I’ve been here six years, and other than the new items that we’ve added, we’ve not changed a single recipe,” he said. “If we can avoid it at all cost, we don’t change the suppliers and we don’t change the ingredients because there’s products out there that you can get from other companies but it will change the taste and the flavor of the product. We would rather be out of it for a couple days than to switch it or change it.”
Over the course of the America’s Greatest Donut contest, more than 300 shops were nominated, 160 were put up to vote and nearly 8,000 votes were cast. Rise’n Roll was selected as the overall winner, taking the title of Overall Fan Favorite winner as America's Greatest Donuts.
“It’s the secret sauce. It’s in the mix,” COO Russ Crawford said. “With most doughnut shops in America, they typically buy stock doughnut mix from a distributer, but because we make so many, we buy in truckload quantity, so we have our own cake doughnut mix as well as our own doughnut mix. It has our name on it and nobody else can buy it.”
The mix is produced by a company in Ohio and it’s Rise'n Roll’s proprietary formula.
“It’s that fluffy, light butteriness,” he said. “That’s why we hang our hat on the actual mix and the formula of the doughnut. The toppings are great — the cinnamon, caramel, obviously is unique but at the end of the day if you’re eating a doughnut, the doughnut had better be good.”
Crawford added that while winning awards is nice, the heritage of the company is Amish, so promoting their awards isn’t something they frequently do.
“This was our fans voting for us, and we say thank you for voting for us, but we don’t run around with billboards and things of that nature saying, ‘Hey, we’re the best,’ because there’s always somebody better at everything.”
Orvin and Viola Bontrager started selling homemade doughnuts in 2001. In just a few years’ time, the business had outgrown their property and they needed electricity to keep up, Crawford said, so they sold it to a non-Amish group of owners.
“They’re great owners,” he said. “And that’s been the best part of the growth.”
When Crawford joined the company six years ago, they looked to him for advice on how to proceed with the company. That’s when Rise'n Roll began growing with additional locations and franchises across the area.
Despite the labor shortage, the Middlebury hub alone boasts around 100 employees. There are drivers, maintenance techs, information technology, bakers, retail staff, office staff, production staff and more.
“There’s a lot that goes into making this work,” he explained. “For us, if we have a downtime, where a doughnut line is down for 30 minutes — that’s a long time for us.”