GOSHEN — Matthew Hill, professor of piano and department chair at Goshen College, will present a Rieth Recital Series concert Saturday, Sept. 14 at 7:30 p.m. in the Music Center’s Rieth Recital Hall.
Hill will explore the ways in which music touches on theological subjects, as is evident in the music of Franz Liszt and Olivier Messiaen.
Information from the college states Messiaen often associated musical sound with color in his musical contemplations, and Liszt wrote several works of significant musical imagery: a fountain in Les jeux d’eaux à la Villa d’Este, images of Saint Francis of Assisi speaking to the birds, and Saint Francis of Padua walking on the waves.
Hill has performed and presented master classes in the United States, China and Italy. He contributed “Faith, Silence, and Darkness in Messiaen’s Regard du silence” for the text "Silence, Music, Silent Music" (Ashgate publication) and was an invited presenter/performer at the University of Kansas for “Couleurs dans le vent: Celebrating the Music of Olivier Messiaen.”
Upcoming concerts in the Rieth Chamber Series:
• Sunday, Sept. 20, 2019, 4 p.m.: The Aruna Quartet
• Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019, 4 p.m.: Solomia Soroka and Arthur Greene
• Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019, 4 p.m.: Norell Piano Duo
