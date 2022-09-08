Motorcycles will roar into Elkhart County on Sunday in honor of fallen heroes.
The 24th annual Riding to Remember Fallen Police, Firefighter and Veteran charity ride, a 72-mile police escorted motorcycle ride through Elkhart County, will visit towns and cities throughout the county on Sunday — the 21st anniversary of 9/11.
Jim Ballard began the ride 24 years ago while serving on the Honor Guard with Elkhart Police Department. What began as a 55-mile bike and motorcycle ride on Public Safety Days transformed into the hundreds of motorcycles on tour that remains today.
“We ride to remember,” Ballard said. “We never want to forget and this is our way to show to those families that we will never forget their sacrifice. … That’s a big thing for us is that their loved ones never are lost. Their lives meant something to the citizens of this county.”
Already 400 bikers have signed up to participant in the ride, which will travel from Elkhart to Wakarusa and Nappanee, to Goshen for a memorial service, and then through Middlebury and Bristol back to Elkhart over the course of about three hours.
There’s still time to register as a rider, but residents can participate simply by lining the sidewalks in support of riders as well.
“As we go through each individual town or area, we’re often met by the citizens of that town waving flags or coming out to support us,” Ballard said. “It’s a way to remember those who have paid the ultimate sacrifice. We honor those who were born, raised and were residents of Elkhart County. We have several families that are Gold Star families or families that have lost loved ones."
Motorcyclists can still register Friday at www.blueknightsin8.org or at Hoosier Harley Davidson, 720 W. Bristol St., from 10 a.m. until noon.
The ride kicks off at Hoosier Harley Davidson at 12:30 p.m., turning onto Nappanee Street from Bristol Street. From there, the route turns right on Mishawaka Road, and then left of C.R. 3, veering left at C.R. 24 outside of the Jimtown area.
In fact, Ballard said the tour passes by the home of the late Congresswoman Jackie Walorski.
“Anyone who rides in the ride knows that the congresswoman’s home is right there before you go over the bridge on C.R. 3 and her family would always be out front as the motorcycles go by waving," he said. "It kind of makes me teary eyed when I think about it. After the motorcycles passed, she’d hop in her car and come out to Goshen and give just a small little speech thanking the veterans and police and fire fighters.”
In Jimtown, the ride will continue south on C.R. 3 and then left on C.R. 28, and left again on C.R. 3, arriving in Wakarusa around 1 p.m. continuing southbound on C.R. 3 before turning right onto C.R. 42, and then left, back onto C.R. 3/Arnot Street, arriving in Nappanee around 1:10 p.m.
From Nappanee, they’ll take U.S. 6 to Ind. 15, heading toward Goshen’s Main Street, and then right onto Fifth Street, stopping at the Goshen Police Department on Lincoln Avenue for the Memorial Ceremony beginning at 2:10 p.m.
The second leg of the journey through Elkhart County begins at 2:55 p.m. with bikers turning left onto Lincoln Avenue, and then right onto North Third Street/Ind. 15, right onto C.R. 126 and right again onto C.R. 27 before turning left onto C.R. 22/Orpha Drive, arriving in Middlebury at 3:10 p.m.
Then begins the journey back to Elkhart on Ind. 13. Turning left onto C.R. 8/Bristol Avenue, they’ll arrive in Bristol at around 3:25 p.m. and continue on that road, which is also East Elkhart Street before turning right on Chaptoula Street and left on East Vistula Street/Ind. 120, which turns into West Vistula Street.
Riders should expect to return to Elkhart around 3:40 p.m. from Ind. 120, which becomes East Jackson Boulevard in Elkhart. They’ll turn right onto Johnson Street, left onto Beardsley Avenue, right onto Edwardsburg Avenue/C.R. 5, and right onto North Michigan Street /C.R. 7, returning to Hoosier Harley Davidson by the end of the afternoon.
Guests are invited to line all portions of the trail, or attend the Memorial Ceremony at Goshen Police Department, Ballard said.
The service will honor Elkhart County’s fallen heroes, which this year includes new this year, Walorski and Travis Mahoney, an Elkhart firefighter who passed away March 11, 2020, from cancer incurred by smoke while in the line of duty, Ballard said.
Other service men honored from Elkhart County include:
Vietnam War Marine Corps — Michael J. Sigsbee, Jack L. Johnson, Robert J. Alert Jr., Robert G. Toth, Douglas W. Armstrong, Steven G. Bloom, Evangelos K. Caranasios, Charles R. Grant, Dennis L. Tyson, Max I. Beer and Thomas D. Clem
Vietnam War Army — Robert E. Davis, Wayne A. Decker, Rodger Holmes, Charles H. Robinson, Richard L. Wiseman, Robert E. Quick, William E. Darnell, Gerald F. Gilbert, Dean R. Om, Robert D. Paulus, Steven R. Smith and Jerry Borkholder
Vietnam War Navy — Michael M. Kauffman and Robert W. Yoder
Vietnam Air Force — James N. Galey and James C. Wayne
Persian Gulf War Navy — Steven Kiser
War on Terror Army — Craig A. Boling, Mark A. Lawton, Jesse L. Williams, Marvin R. Calhoun, Jeffrey W. Corban, Justin B. Shoecraft, David A. Wilkey Jr., James P. Snyder, Marvin L. Trost, Kyle G. Thomas, and Travis Hunsberger
War on Terror Marines — Aaron Seal
Police Officers honored include: Henry Wentz, Michael Swygart, Oren Shelmadine, Douglas Adams, Willard Burton, Thomas Goodwin and Brant “Butch” Nine.
Firefighters honored include Fred Shigley, Carl Rheinheimer, Terry Crouch, Gerald Freed, Earl Garl, Rick Genth, Edward Clark, Henry Wisolek and Travis Mahoney.
This year Riding to Remember will once again benefit local charities supporting elderly, children, public safety, and veterans as well as offset utility and upkeep expenses for a dedicated tiny home village located at Faith Mission, provided by donations from previous year’s rides.
Also this year, the ride will support Zephan Cantu, a 7-year old boy from Elkhart, who is disabled. Donations will go toward the purchase of a Firefly GoTo Seat, which will allow him to remain in a seated position in order to interact with family and friends.
Registration is $25 per rider, or $35 for rider with passenger, with additional fees if using credit or debit.
For more information or to register, visit https://blueknightsin8.org/riding-to-remember-2018/riding-to-remember.