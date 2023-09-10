GOSHEN — More than 1,000 motorcycle riders were registered to take part in an annual tribute to fallen first responders and military veterans in Elkhart County Sunday afternoon.
“It’s a beautiful day,” said Larry St. Germain, Mishawaka, who with his wife Sandy came out to see the event, as well as their grandson Bradley Pierce, a member of Sen. Mike Braun’s staff who spoke at the event on behalf of the senator. “I’ve heard it’s very nice. We’re anxious to see all the bikes.”
The event, now in its 25th year, began with Saturday activities in Elkhart, and on Sunday the ride got underway, arriving with a police escort in Goshen around 1:45 p.m. Fifth Street was blocked off between Lincoln and Madison Streets, and hundreds of bikers road in and parked along that stretch prior to the ceremony getting underway shortly after 2 p.m. outside the Goshen Police Department.
“It’s truly an amazing thing that they do, out of respect to the officers and firefighters that we’ve lost,” said Joe Brown of the Widow Sons Riders Association, which took part in the event, helping to coordinating parking for the riders as they moved in.
GPD Chaplin Gregg Lanzen opened the ceremony with a prayer, as well as making note of a major purpose of the event, a tribute to the victims of the Sept. 11, 2001 terror attacks which killed 2,996 people — 2,753 people in New York City, including 343 NYC firefighters and paramedics, 23 New York City police officers, and 37 NYC Port Authority officers. In addition, 125 people were killed at the Pentagon.
This was followed by the National Anthem, played on a saxophone by Dean Swihart, husband of the late Congresswoman Jackie Walorski, who died in a vehicle crash near Nappanee Aug. 3, 2022. Goshen Mayor Gina Leichty then spoke, as did Pierce as well as representatives of Congressman Rudy Yakym and Senator Todd Young.
Leichty noted former Police Officer Jim Ballard, who founded the event, as well as thanked those who attended and took part.
“All of these people are here because of you,” Leichty said, adding that she considered it an honor to stand in support of veterans and first responders. “You are the example we need to follow.”
Pierce read a statement from Braun, who was unable to attend.
“Now, more than ever, our first responders much be honored for their courage and heroism,” he said.
Benjamin Rogers, who is Leichty’s opponent in the upcoming Goshen mayoral race, attended the event.
“This is a great event for the city,” Rogers said.
To learn more, visit www.facebook.com/RidingToRememberFallenPoliceFireMilitary.