GOSHEN — On Wednesday, cyclists in Goshen and around the world will take part in a Ride of Silence, in memory of those cyclists who have been hit by distracted or careless motorists in the past year and to make the public more aware that cyclists and motorists need to share the road.
“The ride is also a chance to mourn, in the manor of a funeral procession, those cyclists who were killed,” a news release stated.
The Goshen ride event starts at 7 p.m., and it will begin and end at Lincoln Avenue Cycling, 430 W. Lincoln Ave. The ride is free, and organizers ask cyclists to ride no faster than 12 mph (a minimum of 8 mph) and remain silent for the duration of the hour-long ride.
Cyclists should arrive at the starting location at 6:30 p.m. so the ride can leave promptly at 7 p.m. In case of rain, the ride will take place at 10 a.m. May 21, and a cancellation announcement will be posted on the LAC website by 3 p.m. Wednesday.
The Goshen area has seen at least seven cycling fatalities in the past five years.
• In June 2021, Blaine Fisher, 18, was killed in the 3000 block of Greenleaf Boulevard, Elkhart.
• In September 2020, Tyler Allen Carver, 24, was killed at the intersection of C.R. 10 and C.R. 15 in Elkhart County.
• In November 2020, Leon Yoder, 44, was killed on C.R. 38 just east of C.R. 37 near Millersburg.
• In August 2019, Goshen resident Dr. Dereck Klopfenstein, 49, was killed after being struck from the rear in the 11000 block of Pierce Road near South Bend.
• Also in August 2019, West Noble running coach, Charles Schlemmer, 58, was killed when hit by a U-Hall truck on River Road south of C.R. 900 N in Noble County.
• In September 2018, M.J. Beachler, 78, was killed crossing South 15th Street at the crosswalk between the entrance to the Winona Railway Trail bike path and Greencroft Manor in Goshen.
• Also in September 2018, Ronald Strieby, 70, was killed by a hit-and-run motorist at the intersection of C.R. 800 North and C.R. 650 East near North Webster in Kosciusko County.
Nationally, 846 people lost their lives in bicycle-motor vehicle crashes in 2019, the last year for which statistics are available, down from 871 in 2018. In 2021, there were 405 Rides of Silence in 11 countries and in 44 U.S. states and on five continents.
To learn more visit www.rideofsilence.org.