GOSHEN — A Goshen educator and community volunteer is seeking appointment as the clerk-treasurer for the city of Goshen.
Richard Aguirre, a Goshen College administrative faculty member, submitted his declaration of candidacy and statement of economic interests with the Elkhart County Clerk’s Office on Thursday.
A Democratic Party caucus will be held to fill the position. Former Clerk-Treasurer Adam Scharf resigned in June.
In his resignation announcement this past June, Scharf said he planned to refocus his energy into other endeavors, which would allow him more time to care for his two young children.
Elkhart County Democratic Party precinct committee chairs from Goshen will vote for a new clerk-treasurer at a caucus Thursday. The chosen candidate will finish out Scharf’s remaining term, which will end Dec. 31, 2023.
In announcing his candidacy, Aguirre cited his budget knowledge and his expertise in community outreach, office management, communications and marketing and public records.
“Goshen is a wonderful city with great people and is blessed with conscientious elected officials committed to serving the public,” Aguirre said. “It’s in that spirit that I’m seeking to serve as clerk-treasurer. I believe I can make a positive difference because I’m committed to helping make sure that funds entrusted to the city of Goshen are used wisely and that the government operates with as much transparency and public engagement as possible.”
Over the course of his career, Aguirre said he has managed budgets in the private and non-profit sectors, helped raise millions of dollars as a grant writer and fundraiser, and analyzed and reported on local and state budgets as a newspaper reporter.
He is a member of the Goshen Board of Zoning Appeals and the Mayor’s Latino Advisory Committee, and from 2008 to 2013 served on the Community Relations Commission. He is also a board member of the Center for Healing & Hope, and over the past year has served as co-director of the Elkhart County Latino Pandemic Response Initiative, a collaboration of the Elkhart County Health Department and Goshen College. The initiative was formed to reduce COVID-19 cases among Latinos.
Aguirre earned a bachelor’s degree in journalism from California State University Fresno.
He began work at Goshen College in December 2006 as director of communications and marketing. He later served as director of corporate and foundation relations and community impact coordinator. Since November 2020, Aguirre has worked as the college’s diversity, equity and inclusion coordinator.
Aguirre said that if he is selected as clerk-treasurer, he will work closely with office staff and other city employees, collaborate with Mayor Jeremy Stutsman and council members, assess the operations of the office and seek ways to improve its efficiency.
“City government has an obligation to provide needed services and to do so at a reasonable cost,” Aguirre said. “If I’m fortunate enough to be selected, I would bring a servant-leadership and collaborative approach to fulfilling my duties and serving the public.”
Aguirre is married to Judy Weaver. Together they are parents of two adult children.
