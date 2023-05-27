Correspondent/Columnist

The ribbon is officially cut at Urban Oaks. Front row, from left: Alan Tio, Kosciusko Economic Development Corp., Kim Strawbridge, Lake City Bank & Chamber ambassador, David Wilkinson, Syracuse town manager, Jason Dewart, Interra Credit Union and chamber ambassador, Anna Schwartz, Marlin Schwartz, Rudy Helmuth, Jolinda Helmuth and Paige Helmuth, Myron Schwartz, Lydia Schwartz and daughters Mia (black shirt) and Zoe, Michelle Parker and Sarah Wright, Syracuse Public Library and Martha Stoelting. Back row, from left: Dan Bachman, State Farm Bank, Peggy Guyas, First State Bank, Victor Laxton, Laxton Electric, Jeff Dyson (slightly behind Laxton in red shirt) chamber board, Dewey Miller, First State Bank, Jeff Showalter, First State Bank, Gary Loewen ( black shirt) Artisan Builders, Isaac Mast, Artisan Builders, Kathleen Johnston, resident, David Johnston, Marlies West, Goshen Health and Stacey York, Syracuse-Wawasee Chamber Director.

The community came out to help cut the ribbon at Urban Oaks Apartments in Syracuse Friday.

The 63 unit apartment complex, developed by Ridgestone Developers, started accepting tenants in March when phase one was completed.

According to Myron Schwartz of Ridgestone about one-fourth of the apartments in the former Syracuse Elementary School building are currently occupied. Brothers Myron and Marlin Schwartz and Rudy Helmuth invested approximately $5 million to convert the former classroom spaces into studio, one, two and three bedroom apartments.

There are homages to the buildings history as dedication plaques and murals by former students can still be found in the hallways and a Syracuse Warriors logo is in the gym.

Utilities are included in the cost of rent. Amenities include a large gym with playground equipment and a pickle ball court plus a courtyard with a pavilion and picnic tables and grills are all for use by tenants.

Future Community Playground

The Schwartz brothers said they’re starting to raise fund to develop the Syracuse Limitless Family Park on land in front of the apartment complex. It will include basketball courts, four pickle ball courts, playground, splash pad and dog park for the community.

“We’re working with the parks department to do this together,” Marlin said.

Myron shared his thoughts as well.

“The ultimate goal once we develop it is to donate it to the city,” he said.

Denise Fedorow is a columnist and correspondent for the Goshen News. Readers may contact her at fed1@bnin.net. Follow Denise on Twitter @DeniseFedorow

