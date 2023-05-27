The community came out to help cut the ribbon at Urban Oaks Apartments in Syracuse Friday.
The 63 unit apartment complex, developed by Ridgestone Developers, started accepting tenants in March when phase one was completed.
According to Myron Schwartz of Ridgestone about one-fourth of the apartments in the former Syracuse Elementary School building are currently occupied. Brothers Myron and Marlin Schwartz and Rudy Helmuth invested approximately $5 million to convert the former classroom spaces into studio, one, two and three bedroom apartments.
There are homages to the buildings history as dedication plaques and murals by former students can still be found in the hallways and a Syracuse Warriors logo is in the gym.
Utilities are included in the cost of rent. Amenities include a large gym with playground equipment and a pickle ball court plus a courtyard with a pavilion and picnic tables and grills are all for use by tenants.
Future Community Playground
The Schwartz brothers said they’re starting to raise fund to develop the Syracuse Limitless Family Park on land in front of the apartment complex. It will include basketball courts, four pickle ball courts, playground, splash pad and dog park for the community.
“We’re working with the parks department to do this together,” Marlin said.
Myron shared his thoughts as well.
“The ultimate goal once we develop it is to donate it to the city,” he said.