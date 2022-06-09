ELKHART — Rhapsody Arts and Music Festival returns to Island Park in {span}Elkhart this weekend.{/span}
The 42nd annual Rhapsody Arts and Music Festival this upcoming Friday and Saturday will feature more than 60 food and artisanal craft vendors, regional artists, a beer tent sponsored by Five Star Dive Bar, free children’s tent, and kid’s activities, with live music from the area’s favorite bands all weekend long.
Admission to the festival is free this year.
On Friday, the festival will be open from 5 to 10 p.m. and will feature food, beer, live music, and many artists and artisanal vendors. At the festival kick-off, Elkhart Mayor Rod Roberson will offer a welcome speech, followed by a performance from The Starving Artists. Matt Kotinek Band continues at 6 p.m. and the night finishes with the popular Duke Tumatoe at 8 p.m.
On Saturday, the festival is open from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. The Island Park stage features JTBuffet at 11 a.m., a concert for the kids featuring The Incredible Johnsons at 1 p.m., High Gravity at 2:30 p.m., Amarillo Sky at 4:30 p.m., Lalo Cura at 6:30 p.m., and the headliner, Let’s Groove Tonight, the Ultimate Earth, Wind and Fire Tribute Band at 8 p.m.
The Kids Tent will be open from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday only and features Abracadabra Magic at 2:30 p.m., Balloon Twister at 3:30 p.m., and Wonderflow Hula Hooping at 4:30 p.m. Crafts and games for the kids will be available throughout the day.
At 2 p.m. Saturday, a memorial dedication will be held for former Parks Superintendent Ken Cantzler at the Shelter.
Check out the activities throughout the event such as the electro-fishing demonstrations that will be happening throughout the day as well on Island Park where folks can see which types of fish live in St. Joe and Elkhart rivers from the city’s aquatic biologist, Daragh Deegan.
This event’s presenting sponsor is Barletta Boats. Other sponsors include Pepsi, FORMCO Inc., Indiana Arts Commission, and Borden Waste-Away Group.
Residents can contact the Parks Department for more information at 574-295-7275, follow on Facebook, or email city.parks@coei.org.