ELKHART — The Elkhart Parks and Recreation Department will host the 41st Rhapsody Arts and Music Festival today and Saturday at Island Park in downtown Elkhart.
The festival features more than 60 food and artisanal craft vendors, regional artists, a beer tent sponsored by Five Star Dive Bar, free children’s stage and kid’s activities, with live music from the area’s favorite bands all weekend long.
Friday, 5-10 p.m. is on the island only and will feature food, beer, live music, and many artists and artisanal vendors.
Kicking off the event at 5 p.m. will be a welcoming by Mayor Rod Roberson followed by a performance from Ezra Clancy. Tumbleweed Jumpers continues at 6:30 p.m. and the night finishes with Daryl Buchanan.
Saturday, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., is at both Island Park ($2 for those 10 and older) and at Lundquist Park (free) which features the community stage focused for young kids and those who are young at heart.
Island Park stage features a community drum circle, the Starving Artists at noon, Whiskey Highway at 2 p.m., Starlord at 4 p.m., Lalo Cura at 6 p.m., and the headliner Billy the Kid and the Regulators at 8 p.m.
The Community Stage at Lundquist Park is Saturday only and features a community drum circle at 10 a.m., Steve Vaught Magic at 11 a.m. and 3 p.m., Robin’s School of Dance at noon, Star Martial Arts at 2:30 p.m., Clark the Juggler at 1:30 p.m. and 4 p.m., and “Trolls World Tour” movie showing at 6 p.m. Featured kids’ activity this year is musical instrument making from noon to 6 p.m.
Other activities to check out throughout the event include electro-fishing demonstrations that will be happening throughout the day as well on Island Park. Folks can see which types of fish live in the St. Joseph and Elkhart rvers from the city’s aquatic biologist, Daragh Deegan.
This event is made in part by the charitable contributions of Pepsi, FORMCO Inc., Indiana Arts Commission and Borden Waste Away Group.
Residents can contact the Parks Department for more information at 574-295-7275, follow on Facebook or email elkhartparks@coei.org.
