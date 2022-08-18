NAPPANEE — A rezoning request for 252 S. Madison Street, Nappanee got an initial nod of approval from the Nappanee City Council Monday evening.
Petitioners Lindsay and Jacob Yoder were present at the meeting. Planning Administrator Todd Nunemaker said the matter came before the Zoning Commission Thursday and was approved 7-0. He said the property was grandfathered in at Industrial zoning and has always been a mixed-use property.
Nunemaker said the property was formerly Colonial Boutique and the Yoders want to operate a dog grooming business in the back. Nunemaker stated on the written request that the Yoders made an offer to current owners Terry and Patricia Weldy and the rezoning will help finance through conventional means.
Nunemaker said there was concern because Northern Indiana Public Service Company bought the alley by the house but NIPSCO included a letter stating it wouldn’t be a problem providing an easement.
Council Member David Kauffman asked if the parking for customers would be in the back and he was told that was correct and there was sufficient room.
Lindsay Yoder said they try not to overlap their customers so parking would be more by family than customers. She said she spoke to a NIPSCO representative who assured them there’d be no problem with them having access to their property via the alley. In the rare event that they’d need to have multiple trucks in there they’d just ask them to move their vehicles.
“NIPSCO really eased our minds that access will never be a problem,” she said.
The council approved the rezoning but will need to prepare an ordinance that will go through three readings.
Clerk Treasurer Report
Clerk Treasurer Jeff Knight pointed out to the council that because he broke the contract early on two Certificates of Deposit, they earned $2,800 in interest at the higher rate while the most they would’ve earned before by leaving them was $1500.
“We improved by $1300 by breaking the contract early,” he said.
He added that interest on other CD’s and the money market account “improved by leaps and bounds” as well. He said, “Estimate revenue of $10,000 just over the course of a couple of months.”
Knight said although inflation is high, “higher interest rates have definitely been working in the city’s best interest.”
He reported that he hasn’t received the other half of the American Recovery Plan Act funds yet, but he’s expecting that $750,000 shortly.
In other business:
• The mayor reminded the council that there will be a special meeting on Aug. 29 in preparation of budget season and that the Redevelopment Commission was invited.
• Heard that the south side of Marian St. reopened that day.